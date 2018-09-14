It’s uncommon to see a Humvee parked at a church.
But this week, children got to see a variety of vehicles during Big Truck Night at First Baptist Church.
Sixteen vehicles were at the downtown church as part of the congregation’s launch of fall programming.
“There was a lot of neat stuff,” said the Rev. Richard Crooks, pastor.
U.S. Army Reservists were on hand with military vehicles. Representatives from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department were on scene. Tow truck drivers brought their vehicles, too. The Civil Air Patrol Fremont Cadet Squadron brought a flight simulator.
Crooks estimates that approximately 100 people attended the event.
The Fremont church provided supper for drivers. Children and families began arriving at about 6 p.m.
Attendees were able to munch on grilled hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn, while wandering among the vehicles and visit with agency representatives.
“Part of Big Truck Night was an opportunity to spend some time with people in the community,” Crooks said.
Families also were able to register for the fall Kid’s Club program, which takes place on Wednesday evenings.
The Kid’s Club programs are for children starting at age 5, and includes a youth group for students up through their senior year of high school.
It meets at 6:15 p.m. for supper, followed by the group meetings from 6:45-8 p.m. each Wednesday that school is in session, from now until the end of the school year.
A Bible lesson, crafts and games are part of the children’s program. Youth have a study time and games. There will be adult programming as well.
Crooks said the church also will have a pastor who will lead a Bible study for Spanish-speaking people.
The church has a new youth minister, Kristy Horstman, who will be installed Sunday as part of the congregation’s morning services.
First Baptist has a traditional style service with hymns at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the church’s main sanctuary at 505 N. C St. It has an informal worship service with a variety of music at 11 a.m. in the Family Center at 301 E. Sixth St., across from the U.S. Post Office.
More information about the church is available at its website at http://www.fremontfbc.org/