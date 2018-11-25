Louise Nabb knows an annual church bazaar can get folks into the Christmas spirit.
But it can produce a wealth of wonderful memories of past workers, too.
This year, First Congregational Church, UCC, will host its 74th Annual Christmas Bazaar.
The public is invited to the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 in the church at 1550 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
As in past years, the popular event will include cookies sold by the pound, the traditional luncheon, a silent auction, Santa’s Attic and the Book Nook.
Proceeds benefit the church which is more than 160 years old.
The cookie sale is a highlight.
“We have all the cookies on display and you come in and you get a container, there’s a couple of sizes to choose from,” Nabb said. “You’re given a plastic glove and you pick out the cookies that appeal to you. You can take as many or as few as you like. And at the end, they’re weighed and you pay by the pound.”
The sweet treats are sold for $7 per pound.
Last year, event coordinators estimated between 650 and 700 cookies would be sold.
Nabb notes the wide selection of cookies.
“We have about every kind of cookie you can think of,” she said.
And there will be a type of cookie that might please fans of one particular Dr. Seuss character.
“We have Grinch cookies,” Nabb said. “It’s green and it has a big, red heart in the middle.”
The bazaar also will feature the traditional ham loaf luncheon, which starts at 11 a.m. The meal includes green beans, cranberry salad, scalloped potatoes, a roll and beverage for $9. There is also a chicken salad plate with a Hawaiian roll, chips, pickle and beverage for $7.
Pieces of pie are sold separately for $2.50 each. Pies typically include apple, cherry, pumpkin and sour cream raisin.
Nabb is in charge of baskets to be sold during a silent auction.
“We’re going to have a really nice variety of baskets this year,” she said.
Baskets include those with items for pets; hair and makeup; cake decorating and wine and cheese. One business is donating a tool chest. Another basket will include items for horse lovers — with items such as a puzzle, toys and an ornament.
Christmas and Nebraska wreaths and a quilted baby blanket will be among auction items as well. Raffle items this year will include a hand-stitched, full-size, autumn green and rust-colored quilt and a Ring video doorbell.
The doorbell detects motion when someone comes to a front door. The resident then receives notification on his or her phone, tablet or personal computer and can see, hear and speak to visitors.
Again this year, the event will feature the Santa’s Attic, which includes gently used Christmas decorations.
Avid readers can find a variety of books at “really good prices” at the Book Nook, Nabb said. Books can sell for 50 cents or $1.
Guests also can bring their cameras and take their child or grandchild’s photo with Santa who will be on hand to greet visitors to the event. Nabb said a woman brings her small, lap dog every year to have the pup’s picture taken with Santa.
Church members such as Nabb enjoy the bazaar.
“It’s a great time of fellowship,” she said. “You really get to know people when you’re working alongside them on a project. Last Sunday, we had a work day and we had a lot of ladies come who normally can’t come, because they’re working — and we had a really good time.”
Members can become better acquainted through the event.
“I’ve gotten to know the people in my church better through the bazaar than any other thing we’ve done,” Nabb said.
The event also helps bring back good memories of members who’ve since died, but not before making an impression on those they’ve left behind.
One such member was Yvonne Brooks, former head of the women’s fellowship group.
“It’s still fun today when you pull out bazaar materials and you see Yvonne’s name on them,” Nabb said. “It warms your heart, because I know how much it meant to her and how hard she worked at it.”
Current members sometimes come across recipes in the late church members’ handwriting.
Some of these former members also made decorations that the church still uses each year.
“You know they’ve passed on, but it’s a great memory of the time we had together,” Nabb said.
Nabb remembers past quilters, too.“Mildred Lantefield is a good example,” Nabb said. “She used to bind the quilts for us. She was a great lady. She was so much fun and she always had such a positive attitude her entire life.
“Whenever we have a quilt, I always think of Mildred, because she was such a sweetheart.”
The late Edna Walker made many quilts, too. “She was a beautiful quilter,” Nabb said. Amid such warm remembrances, Nabb and other members make new memories each year and appreciate the congregation’s teamwork. “Everyone in the church does something to help us out,” Nabb said.
Now, Nabb encourages area residents to attend the bazaar. “It gets you in the Christmas spirit and it’s a nice way to invite the community into our church,” she said. “We welcome anyone who would like to attend and we love having their support.”