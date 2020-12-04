First Congregational Church plans virtual bazaar

However, with numbers of cases rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person bazaar won’t take place in 2020.

“With the pandemic, we knew we couldn’t have an in-person bazaar fully this year,” said Kirby Brunner, a bazaar committee member.

At first, the committee planned to have a walk-through event where buyers could look at a variety of gift baskets and bid on them and then take a dinner-to-go with them.

That was the plan until numbers of COVID-19 cases began increasing in October and November.

“We pivoted and decided that this is our church’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “We needed to have something.”

So the committee decided if people donated their gift baskets, they could be posted via a Facebook event in an online silent auction.

Kirby Brunner said the committee hopes to reach people who’ve never been to the bazaar before.

This year also has brought more involvement by younger congregants.

Kirby Brunner noted that for years a group of older women in the church would dive in and host the bazaar. Younger women filled in as backups.