First Congregational Church plans virtual bazaar

Renae Kirby Brunner and other young church members are assuming a bigger role in a long-standing tradition.
This year, First Congregational Church, UCC, will have a virtual bazaar with an online silent auction.
A variety of colorful gift baskets will be available for purchase. Pictures of the baskets will be on the church’s FCC Fremont Facebook page. There, shoppers can find an event page called the 76th Annual Holiday Bazaar Virtual Event.
All silent auction items will be available for viewing from Dec. 4-13. Would-be bidders post a bid amount and watch the site to see if someone else places a higher bid and the bidding continues.
Bidding concludes at 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
Winners will be contacted Dec. 14 and told how they can pick up their baskets that week.
Auction items will include: floral arrangements, a game night basket, barbecue set basket, Hawaiian party basket and others.
For 75 years, the Fremont congregation has had an in-person bazaar.
Throughout the years, it’s included a sit-down ham loaf dinner and a large variety of cookies and candies for sale. Gently used Christmas decorations and books were sold. Santa stopped by to visit with children.
However, with numbers of cases rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person bazaar won’t take place in 2020.
“With the pandemic, we knew we couldn’t have an in-person bazaar fully this year,” said Kirby Brunner, a bazaar committee member.
At first, the committee planned to have a walk-through event where buyers could look at a variety of gift baskets and bid on them and then take a dinner-to-go with them.
That was the plan until numbers of COVID-19 cases began increasing in October and November.
“We pivoted and decided that this is our church’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “We needed to have something.”
So the committee decided if people donated their gift baskets, they could be posted via a Facebook event in an online silent auction.
Kirby Brunner said the committee hopes to reach people who’ve never been to the bazaar before.
This year also has brought more involvement by younger congregants.
Kirby Brunner noted that for years a group of older women in the church would dive in and host the bazaar. Younger women filled in as backups.
“I know a few of the younger ladies have said, ‘Now I feel like I have a purpose and a true role in planning the bazaar and helping raise money for the church,’” she said. “Those of us who are more knowledgeable about Facebook and doing auctions online have stepped up and are hoping to be able make this a success during a year where there’s been a lot of challenges.”
Church member, Louise Nabb, is pleased to see the younger members’ involvement.
“This is been an exciting evolution of the bazaar as the younger members of our congregation and have stepped up to lead in this process because they are so tech savvy,” Nabb said.
Kirby Brunner and others already are looking to the future.
“We want to see how this goes,” she said. “Next year, we may be able to expand and have an offering online and in person.”
