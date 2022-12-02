First Congregational Church, UCC, plans bazaar on Dec. 3

Soups and craft vendors are among new additions to a longtime Fremont tradition.

First Congregational Church, UCC, will host its 78th Annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place in the church at 1550 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The public is invited to the event and admission is free.

Kayla Peterson is the new chairperson for the event. New to the bazaar are craft vendors with homemade items, a Mrs. Claus’ Closet and soups on the lunch menu.

Some traditional items still part of the event include raffle tickets for split the pot and a pair of Mannheim Steamroller VIP Meet and Greet/concert tickets at the Orpheum. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

As in the past, the event also will feature homemade cookies by the pound; coffee and cinnamon rolls in the morning.

It again features a sit-down lunch (or take it to go) with the church’s traditional ham loaf, chicken salad sandwiches and pie.

Other returning favorites are Santa’s Attic, which features gently used holiday décor items, the Book Nook and a visit from Santa.

Now, more than 165 years old, the local church, which started on Aug. 2, 1857, was the first church in Dodge County.

The church had a virtual bazaar in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the church had a silent auction on its Facebook page and offered ham loaf dinner to go for those that pre-ordered them.

This is the first year since 2019 that the church has had an in-person bazaar.

Renae Brunner, bazaar committee member, hopes people attend.

“This is my favorite event because it’s fun to see so many community members who come out to shop, eat and support our mission!” Brunner said. “It’s also awesome to see the collaboration and camaraderie of our church members who help to keep this tradition alive and thriving!”