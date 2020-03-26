First county coronavirus case made additional stop at Dodge County Courthouse

The first documented case of COVID-19 in Dodge County traveled to the Dodge County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 25.

The findings came from a completed investigation from the Three Rivers Public Health Department. The female, who is in her 40s, was in the courthouse from 9 to 11 a.m.

Executive Director Terra Uhing said Three Rivers was able to speak to those who may have made close contact with the woman at the courthouse.

She said those individuals are currently under a two-week self-quarantine. Uhing could not specify how many individuals were under self-quarantine.

“The great thing is that there aren’t that many people in the courthouse,” Uhing said. “It was a very, very low exposure and those who might have been in contact have been notified.”

Other potential community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations:

Bakers, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont, Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Dollar General, 1957 E. Military Ave., Fremont, Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

These potential exposures are all considered low-risk.

