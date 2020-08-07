First lady Susanne Shore, Hy-Vee present Fremont Family Coalition with donation

“One of the main concerns during the COVID crisis here is just food security and if everybody’s going to be able to handle the needs that they have,” he said. “We’re in that industry, so it just makes sense to take care of the people that are in need.”

Kriech said along with the Nebraska Impact donation, Hy-Vee has done fundraising as a company, donating more than $1 million to local food banks.

“I know a couple of those in Lincoln and the area really benefited from that, so that’s been just a nice way to be able to give back,” he said.

Ultimately, Kriech said whenever the community needs support, those who can give should.

“There’s people in need that are doing everything they can to take care of the essential needs they have, and it just doesn’t work for everybody,” he said. “So if we’re able to give back and have that opportunity, we can support and keep our community strong and just do what we can.”

With the donation, Shore said she hopes it will help Fremonters get through times of emergency.