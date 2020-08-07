First lady Susanne Shore, Hy-Vee present Fremont Family Coalition with donation

The Fremont Family Coalition has received $15,000 in Hy-Vee gift cards from Nebraska Impact to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
First Lady Susanne Shore, president of Nebraska Impact, and Hy-Vee representatives presented the organization with the donation in front of the store Friday morning.
“We knew Fremont was having some struggles, just trying to help some of the citizens get those emergency supplies and food and medication,” Shore said. “So we contacted them, and this is going to hopefully help so many families get through this hard time.”
The event was also attended by Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers and Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala, who is a board member for the Fremont Family Coalition.
The Fremont Family Coalition, founded in 2013, works to create community partnerships to provide resources to families. It is one of the statewide community collaboratives supported by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s program Bring Up Nebraska.
“With COVID, we’ve seen a huge increase in the rent and utility assistance,” said Meggie Studt, leadership member of the Fremont Family Coalition. “And so in lieu of those funds, this will help to fund school supplies and other necessities for families that are in need.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Studt said much of the Fremont Family Coalition’s work had to be moved online.
“But we still want to be able to supply and provide the services that we did before,” she said. “So these funds will be a huge help to a lot of different families that we serve and we’re excited to get this today.”
Originally established in 2015 to plan Nebraska’s sesquicentennial in 2017, Nebraska Impact began as Celebrating Nebraska Statehood Inc.
“When that was over, we still saw a need out there,” Shore said. “We wanted to keep promoting Nebraska and helping it get even better, help it grow.”
The nonprofit soon shifted its priorities and rebranded to build connections between communities. It provided assistance during the 2019 flooding and launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund with the Governor’s Office and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation in April.
“With Nebraska Impact, we just watched throughout 2020 the need that families are having when it comes to food security,” Shore said. “So we just watched so much need, and we contacted Hy-Vee for support, and they stepped up instantly and said, ‘What can we do to help?’”
Hy-Vee District Store Director Darin Kriech said the store always tries to give back to the communities it serves whenever it can.
“One of the main concerns during the COVID crisis here is just food security and if everybody’s going to be able to handle the needs that they have,” he said. “We’re in that industry, so it just makes sense to take care of the people that are in need.”
Kriech said along with the Nebraska Impact donation, Hy-Vee has done fundraising as a company, donating more than $1 million to local food banks.
“I know a couple of those in Lincoln and the area really benefited from that, so that’s been just a nice way to be able to give back,” he said.
Ultimately, Kriech said whenever the community needs support, those who can give should.
“There’s people in need that are doing everything they can to take care of the essential needs they have, and it just doesn’t work for everybody,” he said. “So if we’re able to give back and have that opportunity, we can support and keep our community strong and just do what we can.”
With the donation, Shore said she hopes it will help Fremonters get through times of emergency.
“It really is an emergency fund that we’ve just handed over,” she said. “And the goal is just to help them get through until they can get to a place of stability, until everybody can get back to their jobs, they can get back to some semblance of life as normal.”
Shore said Nebraska Impact just wants to see Nebraskans succeed and get better despite being hit with challenges.
“We’ve seen corporations like Hy-Vee step up, and foundations and other citizens,” she said. “So as horrible as this is, the silver lining is that you just see how many people are willing to step up and help each other.”
