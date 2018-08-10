Amy Spies and Joy Jensen know kids benefit from musical programs.
So they’re teaming up to lead a new program for elementary age children called Nooma!
Wednesday is the kickoff for the musical theater group for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Registration is from 6-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave. Children then will meet at that time each Wednesday from August through December in the church’s Mission Center.
At Christmas, they’ll stage a musical performance.
That show called, “An Unplugged Christmas,” is the story of a group of kids, who are planning a great show to impress a secret judge for a TV station contest.
But not all goes quite as planned.
Next semester, students will meet from January through May and stage a musical show in the spring. Both performances will be at the church.
Registration is required to determine what supplies, costumes and props will be needed.
To register for the free group, visit www.flcfremont.org and look under the “events” tab or call the church at 402-721-2959.
Spies, who is director of worship arts at the church, and Jensen, the musical theater specialist, will lead the students.
Both women said the group is designed to help students develop music and drama skills and a heart for worship through weekly rehearsals and bi-annual music productions.
Jensen and Spies believe the program can help children in ways that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.
Students can confidence and leadership skills. The program can help strengthen their walk with God.
It can help them get — and stay — involved in church.
“When you can expose kids to a variety of things that they can serve in at the church — as they grow up — it continues to show them that there is a place for them that hopefully keeps them engaged in church as they get older,” Jensen said.
The program also can help children have fun and make new friends.
Children need not be part of any church to participate.
The women opted to start the program after seeing how students have benefited from the musical performance programs Zoe, which is for middle school-age students, and Spoudazo for high schoolers.
Jensen said her own children were in those groups and she’s known many others who also participated.
She’s heard students talk about how the words in songs and dramas, the Bible studies and interaction with older adults helped deepen their relationship with Christ.
“Listening to them talk about the life change that has happened there motivates me and makes me excited for this with younger kids — to have that same opportunity at an even more formative age,” Jensen said.
Besides music and drama, rhythm and choreography, instruments and sign language can be included.
“We’re looking at a variety of things so kids can see there are many ways they can praise God,” Jensen said. “So if children don’t think of themselves as singers, there are a lot of things they can be involved in with this.”
The program can provide unique opportunities.
“There’s always the potential for spiritual growth and new friends and an experience they might not get somewhere else,” Spies said. “We’ve got a great program in the Fremont schools system, but this would be something a little bit different than even that where they would gain some skills.”
And through Nooma!, the students could strengthen skills used in school.
Nooma! can help prepare children for Zoe and Spoudazo, too.
In Greek, the word, “Zoe,” means “life” and “Spoudazo” means “with energy.”
The word “Nooma” is a Greek word means “breath.”
Both part of the Broad Street Revue musical program, Spies and Jensen have sung together for years. They collaborated on the Zoe production this year.
Jensen also is working with the “Hands of Faith Puppet Ministry” at First Lutheran for students in grades fifth through eighth.
That group meets from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays in the church’s Mission Center.
Along with other program staff members and volunteers, Jensen will work with students to teach them puppetry skills, help them learn about the creative process of puppeteering and help them build a relationship with God and each other.
The puppets will present a message for worship and other First Lutheran Church events about four times during the school year.
In the meantime, Spies and Jensen look forward to Nooma!
“We both love working with kids so it’s exciting to really start from the bottom up with these kids and to help develop the program with them and each other,” Spies said. “We’re excited to work together.”