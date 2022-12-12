First Lutheran plans Nativity event, meal on Wednesday

It’s a chance to interact with animals like those from the time of Christ’s birth — and have a meal while benefiting good causes.

On Wednesday, the public is invited to “The Wonder of Christmas Nativity Event,” from 4-6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The event will take place in the church’s mission center and just beyond the playground.

Those who attend can see people portraying central figures in the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus. The individuals will be situated around a manger.

Live animals, including a camel, donkey and sheep, will be at the site as well.

Complimentary hot cocoa will be served. Kids also will be able to make a star craft and a photo area will be available for those who want to take some pictures.

The church will offer an option for dinner.

Chili or chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls will be served or attendees can take the food to go. The cost for adults is $5 and kids are $3. All proceeds will benefit local mission partners.

"Last year, we held a similar event on a beautiful winter day,” said Heidi Richmond, director of First Third ministries at the church. “It's a great way for families, friends and neighbors to come together to celebrate the Christmas season.”

The dinner option is new.

“With the addition of the meal this year, we hope to bring even more people together with the bonus of giving back to the community,” Richmond said in a news release.

“The Wonder of Christmas” is First Lutheran’s theme for the advent season.

Advent is defined as a season of preparation for the birth of Jesus.

Event organizers say the church and attendees can explore how the world was changed forever by the birth of Christ, who brings hope, joy, love and peace.

Organizers believe the event is “just one way to celebrate the God who moved heaven and earth to be near us in the birth of Jesus.”

The church is offering an option for attendees to worship, reflect and pray at the manger beginning at 6 p.m., in the worship center.

Richmond pointed out that even if the weather isn’t great, the event is taking place indoors and outside.

“People can warm up inside after seeing the animals,” she told the Tribune.

Richmond encourages the public to attend.

“It a great way to get together with the community and remember the true spirit of Christmas,” Richmond said.