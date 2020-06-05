First Lutheran to host Bloodmobile

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First Lutheran Church, at 3200 East Military Avenue, will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Sunday, June 7, at 7:30 a.m. until noon, in the Mission Center.

Due to the pandemic, appointments to donate need to be made by calling Lucy at 402-478-5406 or Judi at 402-727-1405.

Appointments may also be scheduled on line at www.redcrossblood.org.

Blood is in short supply due to COVID-19.Please consider making an appointment to donate blood and give the gift of life.

Amazon is giving $5 e-gift cards to those who donate.

