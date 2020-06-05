First Lutheran to host Bloodmobile

First Lutheran Church, at 3200 East Military Avenue, will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Sunday, June 7, at 7:30 a.m. until noon, in the Mission Center.
Due to the pandemic, appointments to donate need to be made by calling Lucy at 402-478-5406 or Judi at 402-727-1405.
Appointments may also be scheduled on line at www.redcrossblood.org.
Blood is in short supply due to COVID-19.Please consider making an appointment to donate blood and give the gift of life.
Amazon is giving $5 e-gift cards to those who donate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.