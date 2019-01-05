With help from local students and First National Bank employees, military members currently serving overseas will soon be greeted with a surprise of cookies and Christmas cards.
On Thursday, staff members at the First National Bank branch on Sixth Street spent their morning putting together the care packages which were sent off from the local post office on Friday.
“We just hope it brightens their day,” First National Bank Administrative Assistant Becky Lowry said. “It’s just a little thing to show our support, but we want to let them know people back home are thinking about them.”
The local effort was part of First National Bank’s Cookies From Home Program, through which First National employee volunteers in six locations across Nebraska, one in South Dakota and one in Kansas packaged and sent more than 36,000 cookies overseas.
Employees in Fremont filled up 25 total packages which included hundreds of cookies, working in three different hour-long shifts during the morning hours on Thursday.
The project not only included sweet treats, but also sweet words for the troops as First National reached out to various schools in the area and invited teachers to have their classes make Christmas cards to include in the packages.
Around 100 cards that were sent were made by seventh graders at Fremont Middle School in social studies teacher Jayme Bieker’s class.
Cards included pop-out designs, with Christmas trees or snowmen, with one student who had a green and red checkerboard that popped out to spell the words “Thank you.” Bieker also had her students include personal stories about what was going on their lives to give “some normalcy going on since they’re overseas.”
“I always tell my students that we live in a little bubble here in Fremont. And there’s a whole world outside of Fremont Nebraska that they don’t necessarily get to see. As a social studies teacher, I like to think that I can bring the world to them a little bit by teaching them all about these different things,” Bieker told the Tribune. “And I just think it’s neat and humbling for these students to be able to do something a little bit bigger than Fremont, Nebraska.”
Along with the student-made cards, First National Bank employees packaged cookies, candy, and other notes of encouragement and New Years tidings, before sealing them all up to be sent out from the local post office.
The packages were sent to military members who were nominated by members of the local community and should arrive overseas by the end of the month.