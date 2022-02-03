First National Bank of Omaha announces new community impact plan

First National Bank of Omaha announced that it had launched its “Commitment to Community Impact Plan” of investments it plans to make during the next five years on Wednesday.

“We believe the investments outlined in the Commitment to Community Impact Plan will help us meet the expectations of our stakeholders while also making significant progress toward our priority community goals and responsible banking initiatives,” Spencer Danner, vice president of community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility, said in a press release.

The plan’s aim is to renew the bank’s longstanding commitment to improving lives across its seven-state footprint, which also includes Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

“At FNBO, our purpose is to positively impact the lives of individuals while subsequently strengthening our communities,” Danner said. “Our work in environmental and social governance is top-of-mind for our stakeholders and desire is increasing for more equitable, sustainable and socially responsible banking practices.”

The plan includes supporting community partners that deliver meaningful and lasting impacts, including those working to increase access to affordable housing, help entrepreneurs build businesses and create jobs and those helping individuals obtain or improve their employment.

Through this, FNBO will provide $36 million in community sponsorships, capital donations and impact grants, as well as 125,000 hours of FNBO employee volunteer work.

The plan also includes financing loans and investments, including:

$200 million in community development investments with organizations to increase access to affordable housing, building businesses or increase jobs;

$1.3 billion in community development loans for the development of multi-family affordable housing or commercial properties;

$7 million in mortgage loans for low- and moderate-income families, minority families or families in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, homes in minority neighborhoods, first-time home buyers and veterans; and

$4.5 billion in small business loans for low- and moderate-income entrepreneurs or business owners in minority neighborhoods.

The plan will also include FNBO purchasing $600 million in goods and services to support its operations from businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans.

In addition, FNBO will promote access, equity and inclusion in its communities, including with its employees.

The plan also includes goals related to making a positive impact on the environment by 2035, including:

Achieving net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by continuing to make energy-efficient improvements;

Making $250 million in energy-efficient investments financing green energy and decreasing the bank’s carbon footprint;

Reducing water consumption by 20% through water-saving technologies; and

Realizing a 90% waste diversion rate by implementing more robust recycling and composting programs.

To learn more about the new plan, visit fnbo.com/community/commitment-to-community.

