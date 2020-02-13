First National Bank of Omaha to provide spring game tickets to active military, veterans

In appreciation of those who have served in America’s Armed Forces, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Nebraska Athletics are partnering together to provide a total of 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2020 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 18. FNBO is the Official Bank of Husker Nation and the official Presenting Sponsor of the Red-White Husker Spring Game.

Tickets will be available at select FNBO locations across the region during regular branch hours on Saturday, Feb. 15, while supplies last. A limited number of tickets will be available at each location. Recipients will be limited to four tickets per person with an accepted form of Military ID. ID accepted will include Active Duty Military, Reserve Military, Retired Military, Military Dependent ID cards, VA Medical ID cards, Veterans designation on ID card, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms.

In Fremont, tickets will be available at the First National Bank branch at 801 E. 23rd St. Tickets will be distributed through the branch lobby only.

For more information, visit www.fnbo.com/huskers.

