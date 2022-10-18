First responders get thanks with barbecue from trucking company

Fremont’s first responders were treated to a special lunch prepared by Salt & Pepper Barbecue, owned by Steve Scigo and Beverly Minnis.

The event took place Friday at Spot By Hirschbach, a trucking company in Fremont.

Trever Colpetzer, Hirschbach’s terminal site manager, became interested in Salt & Pepper Barbecue after reading the Tribune story about Scigo and Minnis participating in the John C. Fremont Days Backyard BBQ Contest in July.

He sent the story up the chain of command.

“One of our senior executives commented that it’s good to give back to the community,” Colpetzer said. “He was definitely interested in this BBQ thing.”

The BBQ thing was officially launched when Colpetzer asked Scigo and Minnis what they needed for the next step of their journey.

“We told him that a larger smoker would make a bigger impact at competitions,” Scigo said. “I also told him that I had been looking for a propane tank.”

Colpetzer provided assistance and Scigo had his propane tank the following day.

He has a history of giving back the community on a personal and professional level.

“I volunteered as a food server through my church in Kansas, Trinity Christian,” he said. “I helped at the local mission, feeding the less fortunate with both physical nourishment and spiritual.”

In addition to helping serve meals to the homeless, he recited passages of Scripture from the Bible.

When he’s not cooking, Minnis is lead driver for Hirschbach. He joined the company in 2019. It was while making deliveries that Minnis got acquainted with Scigo. They discovered their mutual love of cooking.

“I enjoy it,” Minnis said. “It’s fun.”

It’s not just about demonstrating our cooking skills,” he added. “It’s also about bringing people together and showing them a good time.”

Minnis and Scigo were glad for the opportunity to show their appreciation for the work being done by Fremont’s first responders.

“It’s cool to give back,” Minnis said. “My grandfather, Shirley Gardenhire, was the first black police officer in Seattle. I’m all for showing these guys a little love and appreciation for what they do.”

Patrol Lieutenant Ed Watts is one of the first responders who enjoyed the special meal served at Hirschbach.

“I feel very fortunate to work in a city like Fremont, where we have such community support,” Watts said.

Deborah Wright, a 911 dispatcher, also expressed gratitude for this outreach.

“It’s nice to be appreciated,” she said, “and we’re thankful that people take the time to put together such a thoughtful gesture.”

Colpetzer and his wife, Autumn, were glad for the opportunity to work with Salt & Pepper Barbecue to put together a lunch for Fremont’s first responders.

“Those people do so much for our community,” Autumn said. “We saw this as a really fun way to reach out to them and show them how much we appreciate them.”

The Colpetzers also saw an opportunity to help Scigo and Minnis grow their side gig.

Ever since the two men participated in John C. Fremont Days’ first Backyard BBQ Contest last summer, they’ve spent almost every night after work, planning, building, and researching how they were going to make their dream smoker and bring what they consider “true” BBQ to the community.

Scigo named the smoker after his father Louis Daniel Scigo.

“I always joked with him and called him Papa-Dan-O. Since he started my journey with smoking and cooking, I figured it would be nice tribute,” he said.

The Salt & Pepper Barbecue guys said they are grateful to all of the people who have been praying and hoping for the success of Papa-Dan-O.

Although Salt & Pepper did not take home first prize at the John C. Fremont Days Backyard BBQ contest, Scigo and Minnis believe they have the most prized possession imaginable.

They love their work.

“It’s amazing how just a smoker brings so many people from so many walks of life together,” Scigo said.

“It’s all about family and breaking bread,” Minnis added.

The men love Chef Anthony Bourdain’s quote: “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.”

“That’s how we feel about our journey,” Scigo said.

And they believe if Papa-Dan-O were still here, he would heartily agree.