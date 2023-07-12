Three Rivers Public Health Department, Union Pacific Railroad and Blair Fire Department are hosting hazardous materials training for emergency preparedness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The classroom portion of the training will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Blair South Fire Station, 218 S. 16th St., in Blair. The hands-on portion will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the railroad tracks behind S.E. Smith & Sons Lumber Yard, 1680 Front St., in Blair.