First responders operating on new communication system

Fremont and many Dodge County first responders are now using a new communication system.

The Fremont responders have been working off the Washington County subnet of ORION (Omaha Regional Interoperable Network) for the past several years while upgrading their system and be interoperable with the metro area.

Dodge County also decided to expand the ORION network into Dodge County a couple years ago so that all county responders also would have access to ORION.

The existing Fremont tower and the four new towers that Dodge County built recently were “turned on” and all Fremont and Dodge County responders using the system were transferred on to the Dodge County subnet.

Over the next several weeks, the Dodge County Sheriff, village police departments in Scribner, Dodge and Hooper and several rural fire departments will transfer on to the Dodge County subnet.

Due to the change, any area individuals who own scanners will need to have them reprogrammed.

