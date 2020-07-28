First State Bank golf event more than just a tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior golfers had sunny skies and not a drop of rain as they hit the course Tuesday, said Cindy Slykhuis, vice president of marketing at First State Bank and Trust.

"So far, in the 15, 16 years I've been with the bank, we haven't had one of them until right now," she said.

The 27th annual City Junior Tournament at the Fremont Golf Club had more than 50 kids up to 18 years old golfing Tuesday morning. The tournament, which is free and available to golfers within a 25-miles radius of Fremont, is sponsored by First State Bank.

"It's really just a neat opportunity to encourage youth golf in the community," Slykhuis said. "And it's a sport that you can play your whole life, and we just really appreciate getting to be able to present that and hopefully introduce a few kids to golf as well."

This is the second year the event was held at the Fremont Golf Club in north Fremont, Slykhuis said. The tournament has divided between boys and girls and had five age groups: ages 8 and under, 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to 18.

Nathan Kalin, director of golf at the Fremont Golf Club, has been with the club for eight years and has been in the sport for more than 30. Along with the tee times, he set up the holes and yardage for the participants.