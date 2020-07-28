First State Bank golf event more than just a tournament

Junior golfers had sunny skies and not a drop of rain as they hit the course Tuesday, said Cindy Slykhuis, vice president of marketing at First State Bank and Trust.
"So far, in the 15, 16 years I've been with the bank, we haven't had one of them until right now," she said.
The 27th annual City Junior Tournament at the Fremont Golf Club had more than 50 kids up to 18 years old golfing Tuesday morning. The tournament, which is free and available to golfers within a 25-miles radius of Fremont, is sponsored by First State Bank.
"It's really just a neat opportunity to encourage youth golf in the community," Slykhuis said. "And it's a sport that you can play your whole life, and we just really appreciate getting to be able to present that and hopefully introduce a few kids to golf as well."
This is the second year the event was held at the Fremont Golf Club in north Fremont, Slykhuis said. The tournament has divided between boys and girls and had five age groups: ages 8 and under, 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to 18.
Nathan Kalin, director of golf at the Fremont Golf Club, has been with the club for eight years and has been in the sport for more than 30. Along with the tee times, he set up the holes and yardage for the participants.
"There's a recommendation based on your age what yardage you should play, and so we move the tees forward to fit different age groups and the different tees," Kalin said. "We have different colored cones out here on the golf course for the different age groups, boys, girls, etc."
Depending on their ages, participants golfed either three, six or nine holes. Slykhuis said the tournament always gets a variety of students taking part in the tournament, but saw a lot of younger kids this year as well.
Many of the golfers came from a clinic run by Fremont High School golf coach Matt Burg, which had close to 100 participating.
"A number of those golfers who were relatively new have signed up to play here," Slykhuis said. "So we've got some that are borrowing some clubs to be able to play, and we've got some who have grown up on the course, kind of a wide mix."
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Slykhuis said the sport hasn't been affected much, as golfers are already distanced and in small groups.
"Golf has been very good this year, just because it's something that people can do," she said. "And I think they're probably seeing some kids who have maybe given golf a try who haven’t had maybe the opportunity to before, with competing schedules and things like that."
Slykhuis said she always looks forward to the event, which she was thankful to be held in the Fremont community.
"It doesn’t matter if you belong to the Fremont Golf Club or to Whitetail or to Valley View, or if you don't have a home club at all," she said. "Everybody is welcome and they all get an opportunity to compete and just enjoy a nice day out on the course and the hospitality that the Fremont Golf Club offers, so I think that just makes it fun."
Kalin said the golfers had a great morning to take part in the sport and he was happy to host the event and see the smiles on kids' faces.
"We have a very strong junior program here with our members, but it's nice to be able to expose the game of golf to the whole community to see what the game of golf has to offer just outside of our membership and to see what Fremont Golf Club can offer someone that's maybe looking for someplace to play," he said. "So that's kind of our goal and what we like to see, what we like to get from it."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.