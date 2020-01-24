First State Bank and Trust Company has elected its CEO and president as chairman of its board of directors and promoted one of its employees.
Chuck Johannsen has been named chairman of the board of directors, while Kristy Pafford was promoted from assistant vice president of human resources to vice president of human resources.
Johannsen, who has been involved with First State Bank for over 30 years, first started as a consumer loan manager. He was named president in 2008 and CEO last year.
Johannsen also became a member of the board of directors in 2008. The previous president, Ron Kranz, had stayed on as chairman of the board.
“I’m excited about it,” Johannsen said. “It’s a great group of directors, local business gentlemen in Fremont. It really goes along with our entire philosophy of maintaining and remaining a locally owned bank, of which we are the only one in the city.”
In his new role, Johannsen will preside over the monthly board meetings and review of financial conditions, compare them to the budget and review committee work.
“I, more or less, am in the point of sharing what bank management is doing with the board and how we’re comparing with the goals for the year,” he said.
Johannsen said that even in his new position, First State Bank will continue to commit itself to Fremont.
“I think what I look forward to is the opportunity to work more directly with the board,” he said. “I already have that position in the sense that I’m president and CEO of the bank, but this will allow me to maybe assist with their input in the direction of where the bank wants to go.”
Pafford started with First State Bank in 2000 as a teller between the bank’s branches. After attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she returned to Fremont and took the position again.
You have free articles remaining.
“I absolutely loved it and loved working with customers,” she said. “I loved that I got to go around to the different branch locations and work with everybody.”
Pafford soon became a main bank teller, where she worked with backing up new accounts. After working as a new account representative, she was promoted to supervisor for several individuals.
“I just kept working my way up,” she said. “I loved working with the numbers, loved working with the customers, loved just digging in and researching.”
In 2015, Pafford joined human resources as the assistant vice president. She said she was surprised to receive the promotion to vice president, but was appreciative as well.
“It just goes to show that hard work pays off,” Pafford said. “I just think any time somebody is promoted within here at the bank or anywhere at any person’s job, it’s just an acknowledgment of the hard work you’ve accomplished.”
Pafford said she was drawn to human resources because she began seeing her fellow employees as her number-one priority.
“I think just the coaching and the mentoring and moving from helping the customers to helping the employees and doing what you can for them and seeing those who have that initiative and that drive that want to learn,” she said. “I think that’s the most heartfelt part for me, is to see somebody that can move up the ranks like I did.”
With her new position, Pafford said she wouldn’t have wanted anything different.
“I just can’t say enough, and I’m very grateful to have found a great place to work,” she said. “It’s a second family.”