 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

First United Methodist Church plans holiday boutique

  • 0
Outside of Methodist Church building

First United Methodist Church has a long history in Fremont. The current building is 100 years old.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

A holiday boutique will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family.

Admission is free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News