First United Methodist Church plans Worship in the Park

Pastors and parishioners will combine the past with the present during a special event.
The public is invited to “Worship in the Park” at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in John C. Fremont City Park in downtown Fremont.
First United Methodist Church is hosting the event, which includes a combined worship service. The church’s worship band will play. Afterward, the public is invited to a lunch of hot dogs, chips, cake and bottled water while supplies last.
The event is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the church building at 815 N. Broad St., across from the city park.
It also will be a celebration of the church’s new senior pastor, the Rev. Tony Dawson.
“We’re so excited that he’s here,” said the Rev. Jill Harman, associate pastor.
Dawson’s sermon will have a connection to the hot dogs served for the lunch.
“You’ll have to come and find out why,” Harman said.
The event will take place under a large tent.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy a time of fellowship.
“We’re so excited to safely gather and just be back in community with one another, with the city of Fremont and beyond,” Harman said.
The church has a lengthy history in Fremont. The congregation, formed in 1857, celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2007.
Church history indicates that its first building was dedicated on Nov. 28, 1869. The sermon was given to what the Fremont Weekly Tribune called “one of the largest congregations ever assembled in town.”
By 1916, the membership had increased to the extent that the need for a new church was apparent.
The cornerstone of the present church was laid in November 1921. The cost of the church, including a new organ, was $108,000.
When the Great Depression came, the congregation still had a mortgage on its property. It had to be refinanced several times, because the conditions of the times made it impossible for some to pay their pledges.
The church, however, never defaulted on its indebtedness.
In 1944, the church was redecorated.
Today, the church remains a place of memories for many people.
“Our sanctuary actually looks so similar to how it did years ago,” Harman said. “It’s really cool how they preserved it.”
Harman hopes the public will attend the event in the park.
“We feel God’s love and his mercy and grace for all of us and it’s been such a blessing to watch that grow here,” Harman said. “We continuously want to be a place of respite and of kindness and of love for our community. We want to share that with everyone. Anyone and everyone is always invited, always welcome.”