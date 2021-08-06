First United Methodist Church plans Worship in the Park

The church has a lengthy history in Fremont. The congregation, formed in 1857, celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2007.

Church history indicates that its first building was dedicated on Nov. 28, 1869. The sermon was given to what the Fremont Weekly Tribune called “one of the largest congregations ever assembled in town.”

By 1916, the membership had increased to the extent that the need for a new church was apparent.

The cornerstone of the present church was laid in November 1921. The cost of the church, including a new organ, was $108,000.

When the Great Depression came, the congregation still had a mortgage on its property. It had to be refinanced several times, because the conditions of the times made it impossible for some to pay their pledges.

The church, however, never defaulted on its indebtedness.

In 1944, the church was redecorated.

Today, the church remains a place of memories for many people.

“Our sanctuary actually looks so similar to how it did years ago,” Harman said. “It’s really cool how they preserved it.”

Harman hopes the public will attend the event in the park.

“We feel God’s love and his mercy and grace for all of us and it’s been such a blessing to watch that grow here,” Harman said. “We continuously want to be a place of respite and of kindness and of love for our community. We want to share that with everyone. Anyone and everyone is always invited, always welcome.”

