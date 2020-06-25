Firstar Fiber CEO to talk at Conservation Nebraska webinar

Although he’s given many talks before, Dale Gubbels said this Saturday will see his first to be held online.
“One of the things I’ve learned from being a part of online conference calls is that jokes don’t go over nearly as well as they do in person,” he said. “So not that you need to, but I just hope that I can say something that people will find not only entertaining but also helpful.”
Gubbels will talk on recycling and circular economies this weekend for a webinar hosted by Conservation Nebraska. The event will be held 2 to 3 p.m. through Zoom.
Conservation Nebraska is an organization that aims to educate on environmental issues. Although its recent events have been held online due to COVID-19, Northeast Conservation Director Dakota Stock said she was hoping to hold in-person events in the next few months.
Gubbels is president and CEO of Firstar Fiber, an Omaha-based company that processes recyclable material throughout the region, including Fremont. He is also chairman of the Nebraska Conservation Voters Board of Directors.
Stock said she first met Gubbels on a tour of Firstar earlier this year, where she asked him questions on how the business was affected by China’s ban on importing recyclables.
“He was cracking jokes from the very beginning, so I was excited to have an event with him because I really liked his energy, but also I think that people have a lot of questions,” she said. “Especially now concerning COVID, I know that recycling is taking a few changes and budget cuts, so I’m excited for people to be able to ask more of their personal questions about what’s going to happen to residential pickup and things like that.”
With the pandemic, Gubbels said he’s often heard the same question: “When are things going to get back to normal?”
“One of the things that I believe we should look at is what got us to this place in the first place,” he said. “In other words, I think some of our abnormal behavior are things that we need to address to be part of the new normal.”
For example, Gubbels said people have long believed that economic growth was the number-one goal that needed to be striven for.
“I believe we should be looking at economic maturity, and it goes right in hand with how to better care for the environment, and I’m going to work on some themes around that,” he said.
Gubbels said he’s also hoping to touch on ideas on how to achieve needed environmental protections and how other topics are affected by these changes, including racial inequality.
“I think people know many of these things instinctively, that what we have been doing has caused us to infringe on habitats that bring us in closer contact with wild animals,” he said. “I will try to reinforce that, but I also want people to learn what are some things we can do in our approach to economic maturity that will end up giving us all a better lifestyle and exactly what we’re all professing that we all want to achieve, which is the pursuit of happiness.”
Stock said she was excited to hear Gubbels’ talk this Saturday.
“I think COVID has opened our eyes to a lot of different problems that have made our system not very resilient and it kind of brought out some of those different things,” she said. “So to have someone like Dale, who speaks with a very positive attitude of it all because he sees changes that are happening and has over 35 years of experience, I think he is a great asset to this industry.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.