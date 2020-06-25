Firstar Fiber CEO to talk at Conservation Nebraska webinar

With the pandemic, Gubbels said he’s often heard the same question: “When are things going to get back to normal?”

“One of the things that I believe we should look at is what got us to this place in the first place,” he said. “In other words, I think some of our abnormal behavior are things that we need to address to be part of the new normal.”

For example, Gubbels said people have long believed that economic growth was the number-one goal that needed to be striven for.

“I believe we should be looking at economic maturity, and it goes right in hand with how to better care for the environment, and I’m going to work on some themes around that,” he said.

Gubbels said he’s also hoping to touch on ideas on how to achieve needed environmental protections and how other topics are affected by these changes, including racial inequality.