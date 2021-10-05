FitFest Fremont to feature CrossFit competitions for athletes

Athletes in the Fremont area can put their strengths to the test with CrossFit Kohana’s FitFest Fremont competition this weekend.
“A lot of CrossFit gyms do it around the nation, so we’re trying to get one started here in Fremont as our annual competition,” co-owner RJ Klingsporn said.
FitFest Fremont will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, with registration starting at 8 a.m. The gym is located at 2220 N. Yager Road.
Participants can register for the event by visiting crossfitkohana.com. The entry fee is $50 per competitor, and cash, Venmo or check will be accepted the day of.
“We have our members competing, but we also have some members from other CrossFit gyms and even some members that aren’t part of CrossFit coming up to compete,” Klingsporn said.
Klingsporn said co-owner Jake Ennen has experience in being involved with multiple FitFests in the past.
“We’ve been building a membership base, and we figured this would be the next step, just to get our own competition going,” he said.
Competitors are encouraged to bring water, grips, cardio/lifting shoes, snacks and a lawn chair for between events. The competition will be divided into two divisions: RX and scaled.
“The RX would be more of your competitors, and the scaled would be more for those who just want to come out and have some fun and exercise,” Klingsporn said.
With the RX division, competitors must be proficient in unassisted pullups and overhead Olympic movements, with a minimum of 90 pounds for men and 60 pounds for women.
Those competing in the scaled division must have a basic understanding of Olympic movements and CrossFit.
Within each division, competitors will take part in a lifting event and two WODs, or workouts of the day, which are short, 15-minute workouts.
“You get scored over the three events, and then we’ll have a cumulative points winner at the end for both the RX and the scaled division,” Klingsporn said.
Klingsporn said he’s hoping for athletes to bring a competitive spirit to the first annual FitFest.
“It’s just to get some other gyms to come up and just to see how our athletes compare to athletes around the area,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to test your fitness against other people.”