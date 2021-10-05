FitFest Fremont to feature CrossFit competitions for athletes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The RX would be more of your competitors, and the scaled would be more for those who just want to come out and have some fun and exercise,” Klingsporn said.

With the RX division, competitors must be proficient in unassisted pullups and overhead Olympic movements, with a minimum of 90 pounds for men and 60 pounds for women.

Those competing in the scaled division must have a basic understanding of Olympic movements and CrossFit.

Within each division, competitors will take part in a lifting event and two WODs, or workouts of the day, which are short, 15-minute workouts.

“You get scored over the three events, and then we’ll have a cumulative points winner at the end for both the RX and the scaled division,” Klingsporn said.

Klingsporn said he’s hoping for athletes to bring a competitive spirit to the first annual FitFest.

“It’s just to get some other gyms to come up and just to see how our athletes compare to athletes around the area,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to test your fitness against other people.”

