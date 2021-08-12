Flag that flew over nation's capital to fly at Nye Square

When it came time to serve in the military, Dalton Benson stepped up.
Years later, he stepped up to serve on the Fremont City Council.
And when Nye Square needed a new American flag, Benson stepped up again — donating one that flew in his honor over the nation’s Capitol on July 1, 1982.
The flag will fly on the pole at Nye Square’s south entrance.
“I thought that would be a good home for one that flew over the nation’s Capitol,” Benson said. “I’m pleased that it can be put to use instead of sitting in my closet.”
Benson also said he was instrumental in having the Nebraska State flag flown at the south entrance.
On Wednesday morning, Benson cheerfully visited with Nye Square Executive Director Brooke Belina after presenting the U.S. flag to her.
Belina was clearly pleased with the donation.
“We’re especially excited to have something that has some sentimental value to Dalton — one of our veterans — and it’s really exciting to have something with a story behind it,” Belina said. “We greatly appreciate Dalton’s generosity in donating it to us.”
Benson has a long history of patriotism.
“I haven’t missed voting in an election probably since I was 18 years old,” Benson said.
He’s now 93.
Born on a farm in Upland, south of Kearney, Benson graduated from Axtell High School and went to Kearney State Teachers College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Benson was still a teenager when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He had basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was selected for office duties.
He later went to Korea, where he served in the port city of Inchon (now Incheon). He worked as a clerk and helped unload supplies from ships.
While there, Benson was scheduled to go to Japan.
“Something came up at headquarters and my commander asked me not to go,” he said.
That turned out to be fortunate for Benson as the plane he was supposed to take later was shot down.
Benson came home and went to college under the GI Bill, earning a degree in business administration. He worked for Federated Finance, a consumer loan and insurance company in Lincoln, before being transferred to Fremont in 1959.
He and his wife, Edna, married in 1953 and had four children: Merritt, now of Casper, Wyoming; Lorrie of Lincoln; Marlys Golatz of Jacksonville, Florida; and Reed of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Benson said he worked for Federated Finance until he was hired at Fremont National Bank, where he worked for almost 30 years.
He was active in the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and was a charter member of the Diplomats.
Benson served two terms on the Fremont City Council, representing Ward 2.
“We had a bunch of good guys on the council,” he said.
He also enjoyed serving with councilwoman Mary Marsh.
Benson retired in the early 1990s, but not before receiving the honor of having a U.S. flag flown for him in Washington, D.C.
Back in 1982, Benson’s daughter-in-law and Merritt’s wife, Margaret Benson, worked for then-U.S. Sen. Malcom Wallop of Wyoming. The flag was flown for Benson at Wallop’s request.
The donated American flag isn’t the only one that’s flown over the nation’s Capitol in Benson’s honor. Benson said another American flag flew over the Capitol on his birthday last year at the request of U.S. Senator John Barrasso.
Benson will be able to see the donated flag from his residence at Nye Square, where he and his wife moved in 2013.
Edna Benson was 87 when she died in 2015. After she died, Benson considered getting another house and leaving Nye Square but said his daughter, Lorrie, talked him out of it.
“I’m just delighted that she did,” Benson said. “I thoroughly enjoy living here.”