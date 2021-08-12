Flag that flew over nation's capital to fly at Nye Square

“I haven’t missed voting in an election probably since I was 18 years old,” Benson said.

He’s now 93.

Born on a farm in Upland, south of Kearney, Benson graduated from Axtell High School and went to Kearney State Teachers College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Benson was still a teenager when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He had basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was selected for office duties.

He later went to Korea, where he served in the port city of Inchon (now Incheon). He worked as a clerk and helped unload supplies from ships.

While there, Benson was scheduled to go to Japan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Something came up at headquarters and my commander asked me not to go,” he said.

That turned out to be fortunate for Benson as the plane he was supposed to take later was shot down.

Benson came home and went to college under the GI Bill, earning a degree in business administration. He worked for Federated Finance, a consumer loan and insurance company in Lincoln, before being transferred to Fremont in 1959.