Flight instructor talks about training

Flight instructor Alison Adams knows what it takes for people to become pilots.
A private pilot’s license, per Federal Aviation Administration regulations, requires a minimum of 40 flying hours although Adams said the national average is close to 65.
The flying hours include three hours of night flying, three of instrument-only flying, 10 solo hours and 10 cross-country hours, the Arlington woman said.
There’s also a written test and would-be pilots need to pass an FAA medical exam to make sure they meet the health requirements to fly.
Support Local Journalism
They then take a practical test — about five hours long — which includes an oral test with a designated examiner who asks questions and presents scenario-based situations to test their knowledge. It includes a 1 ½-hour flight test, which involves demonstrating proficiency with a variety of different maneuvers.
To prepare for a written exam, which covers a wide variety of topics, students have classroom time and their own study time.
Adams said a formal ground school takes place at Fremont Municipal Airport. Adams and fellow instructor Warren Higgins Jr. teach the class covering all test topics. The two-hour classes take place one night a week for six weeks.
The time it takes to accomplish a rating depends on how often they take lessons, which depends on a person’s schedule, their job, family and financial commitments.
Adams encourages students.
“I hope that I inspire my students to pursue their dreams of flying no matter why or where they plan for it to take them,” she said, then quoting Teddy Roosevelt: “Believe that you can and you’re already halfway there.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.