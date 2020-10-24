 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flight instructor talks about training
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Flight instructor talks about training

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE two training planes.jpg

Two training planes are seen at Fremont Municipal Airport.

 Courtesy photo

Flight instructor Alison Adams knows what it takes for people to become pilots.

A private pilot’s license, per Federal Aviation Administration regulations, requires a minimum of 40 flying hours although Adams said the national average is close to 65.

The flying hours include three hours of night flying, three of instrument-only flying, 10 solo hours and 10 cross-country hours, the Arlington woman said.

There’s also a written test and would-be pilots need to pass an FAA medical exam to make sure they meet the health requirements to fly.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They then take a practical test — about five hours long — which includes an oral test with a designated examiner who asks questions and presents scenario-based situations to test their knowledge. It includes a 1 ½-hour flight test, which involves demonstrating proficiency with a variety of different maneuvers.

To prepare for a written exam, which covers a wide variety of topics, students have classroom time and their own study time.

Adams said a formal ground school takes place at Fremont Municipal Airport. Adams and fellow instructor Warren Higgins Jr. teach the class covering all test topics. The two-hour classes take place one night a week for six weeks.

The time it takes to accomplish a rating depends on how often they take lessons, which depends on a person’s schedule, their job, family and financial commitments.

Adams encourages students.

“I hope that I inspire my students to pursue their dreams of flying no matter why or where they plan for it to take them,” she said, then quoting Teddy Roosevelt: “Believe that you can and you’re already halfway there.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News