Flight instructor talks about training

Flight instructor Alison Adams knows what it takes for people to become pilots.

A private pilot’s license, per Federal Aviation Administration regulations, requires a minimum of 40 flying hours although Adams said the national average is close to 65.

The flying hours include three hours of night flying, three of instrument-only flying, 10 solo hours and 10 cross-country hours, the Arlington woman said.

There’s also a written test and would-be pilots need to pass an FAA medical exam to make sure they meet the health requirements to fly.

They then take a practical test — about five hours long — which includes an oral test with a designated examiner who asks questions and presents scenario-based situations to test their knowledge. It includes a 1 ½-hour flight test, which involves demonstrating proficiency with a variety of different maneuvers.

To prepare for a written exam, which covers a wide variety of topics, students have classroom time and their own study time.

Adams said a formal ground school takes place at Fremont Municipal Airport. Adams and fellow instructor Warren Higgins Jr. teach the class covering all test topics. The two-hour classes take place one night a week for six weeks.