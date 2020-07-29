Flights of Honor exhibit to make stop in Prague
Flights of Honor exhibit to make stop in Prague

Local News

The new “Flights of Honor” exhibit will soon arrive at Prague National Hall. It will be available from viewing from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 7-9.

This exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C., during the years 2008-2019.

The exhibit provides opportunities for veterans to re-live their experiences, and for family members, volunteers and patriots of all ages to reminisce and educate others about the importance of thanking and honoring our veterans.

There is no admission fee, thanks to tour sponsors. The exhibit’s underwriting sponsor is Sandhills Global of Lincoln.

The exhibit includes nine separate double-sided frames with photos of the flights for World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Female and Purple Heart veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan. To allow for social distancing, the nine separate frames will have ample spacing between each of them.

