Flood repairs and the creation of a water management advisory board will be on the Fremont City Council’s agenda during its meeting on Tuesday evening.
The council will consider a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement which would create a Joint Water Management Advisory Board, and a resolution affirming an emergency declaration for the replacement of the sewer line on Third Street between Union and Clarkson streets.
The Interlocal Cooperation Act agreement would create a Joint Water Management Advisory Board for the City of Fremont, Dodge County, Village of Inglewood and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.
According to information prepared by City Administrator Brian Newton, each entity would like to form the Joint Water Management Advisory Board to identify water management vulnerabilities, to prioritize solutions to reduce or eliminate these vulnerabilities, and to make recommendations on water management solutions to the governing body of each political subdivision.
Representatives of each entity have already been working together following historic flooding in March, and Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel said the group was already working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on addressing damages to levees throughout the area, at a recent Dodge County Board meeting.
The Joint Water Management Advisory Board would consist of two members from each governing body. Each governing body would approve all joint water management project contracts and costs before the costs are apportioned to each body.
If passed by each governing body, the interlocal agreement would remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2025. However, any governing body could terminate its participation in the agreement with a 30-day notice.
The council will also consider a resolution affirming an emergency declaration for the replacement of sewer line on Third Street between Union and Clarkson streets.
According to Newton, due to the significant failure of the sewer line, replacement was necessary, and emergency repairs were initiated.
Estimated cost of repairs is $45-55,000 and the City Utility and Infrastructure Board recommended approval of the emergency declaration affirmation.
In other council news, the governing body will consider a resolution to approve a Film Incentive Program Rebate be awarded to The Red Flame, LLC for a film production in Fremont.
The Red Flame, LLC submitted an application to the Film Incentive Program requesting a rebate in the amount of 30 percent of local expenditures which are estimated at $97,000.
The estimated rebate amount is $29,100, and is less than 30 percent of available money in the city’s LB840 fund.
The Film Incentive Program is funded through the Local Option Economic Development Fund (LB840) and allows for applicants to receive a rebate based on qualified local expenditures.
The Film Incentive Guidelines state that rebates may not exceed 30 percent of the money in LB840 and may not exceed 30 percent of the qualified local expenditures. Film Incentive Program Grants are calculated and paid once local expenditures have been submitted and verified.
The council will also receive the Fremont Housing Agency and the Keene Memorial Library annual reports during the meeting which is set for 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Ave.