Flood repairs going along smoothly near Platte River

A flood repair project near the Platte River is going along smoothly and is expected finish by the end of the day Friday, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said.

The project aimed to place a jetty at the site of a broken levee south of Lake Ventura after an ice jam on the Platte caused waters to rise, running over County Road 19 and Lake 20 last Saturday.

The Fremont City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night in which it unanimously approved funding up to $100,000 to the project. Dodge County will pay $50,000, while the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and Rod and Gun Club will pay $25,000 each.

Smith said the affected levee had also been hit hard by flooding last year.

“It was essentially a temporary repair that had happened this past year,” he said. “It just didn’t hold.”

Sawyer Construction started work on the project immediately after the council’s decision Monday morning. Smith said they found the water there to be only 5 feet deep, making the project possible.

The breach occurred after the backage in the Platte caused water to drain out of a cutoff ditch just south of Lake Ventura, Smith said.