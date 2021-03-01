Flood warning for ice jam still in effect

A flood warning for an ice jam on the Platte River in parts of Dodge and Saunders counties has been extended to noon Wednesday and a flood watch remains in effect for several areas.

An ice jam has been reported west of the U.S. Highway 77 bridge, said Tom Smith, Dodge County emergency management director.

Smith said ice jam flooding remains a threat along the Platte River and portions of the Elkhorn River from Scribner southward on the agency’s Facebook page.

Flooding has occurred around the Platte River on low-lying land.

“We’re watching it to make sure it stays in the low-lying areas in the floodway,” Smith told the Tribune Monday.

Big Island, South Ridge and Ridgeland roads in Fremont remained closed on Monday. Water levels on the roads have risen. Levels raised 10 inches on Saturday, then dropped 1 ½ inches, Smith said.

The National Weather Service at Omaha/Valley also stated that ice break up is in progress on the Platte and Elkhorn rivers with reports of open channels in the lower reaches of the rivers.

Ice jams remain possible due to the presence of large chunks of ice, which can get caught on bridge piling or in constricted channels.

