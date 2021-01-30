Flood waters receding

Flood waters have begun recede and no one has been asked to evacuate as of early Saturday afternoon after flooding began occurring on South Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Island roads in Fremont.
The flooding began at about 3 a.m. Jan. 30, said Tom Smith, Dodge County emergency management director.
“It was anticipated that we may see a surge of water. Not to the extent that we saw it, but a surge of water and then it would go down,” Smith said.
Smith said the water began receding at 6:30 a.m.
Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Islands were closed Smith said at 1 p.m.
Smith cited factors involved in the flooding.
An ice jam broke on the Loup River near Genoa, which is about 75 miles southwest of Fremont. The Loup River intersects with the Platte River, east of Columbus.
When the ice jam broke on the Loup, that allowed for more water to come down the Platte River which flows near Fremont.
Smith said the Platte River was ice-covered from Schuyler to Fremont on Friday.
“All that ice moved out from Schuyler. North Bend has open channels right now,” Smith said, early Saturday afternoon. “I think what happened is it got jammed up a little bit here around in Fremont. This is a choke point for ice and water.”
Smith said the river channel was open all the way by Bryson’s Airboat Tours on County Road 19.
Although the water is receding, Smith still urged area residents to be cautious.
“It’s important to remember that ice jams can happen quickly,” Smith said. “It’s always difficult to tell when they can occur. If you live by the river, you have to always be vigilant, especially this time of year.”
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also told the public via its Facebook page not to go around barricades or drive through water-covered roads.
In addition, the National Weather Service at Valley said the flood warning would remain in effect into the afternoon.
“People along the river should remain alert to possible rapid rises, especially in areas where the river bank is close to the river,” the NWS stated.
The NWS also forecast a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 7 and 8 p.m. Saturday with wind gusts as high as 28 mph.