Flood waters receding

Flood waters have begun recede and no one has been asked to evacuate as of early Saturday afternoon after flooding began occurring on South Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Island roads in Fremont.

The flooding began at about 3 a.m. Jan. 30, said Tom Smith, Dodge County emergency management director.

“It was anticipated that we may see a surge of water. Not to the extent that we saw it, but a surge of water and then it would go down,” Smith said.

Smith said the water began receding at 6:30 a.m.

Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Islands were closed Smith said at 1 p.m.

Smith cited factors involved in the flooding.

An ice jam broke on the Loup River near Genoa, which is about 75 miles southwest of Fremont. The Loup River intersects with the Platte River, east of Columbus.

When the ice jam broke on the Loup, that allowed for more water to come down the Platte River which flows near Fremont.

Smith said the Platte River was ice-covered from Schuyler to Fremont on Friday.