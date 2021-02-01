Flood waters remaining in floodway

Smith said the Platte River was ice-covered from Schuyler to Fremont on Friday.

“All that ice moved out from Schuyler. North Bend has open channels right now,” he said, early Saturday afternoon. “I think what happened is it got jammed up a little bit here around in Fremont. This is a choke point for ice and water.”

Smith said on Saturday the river channel was open all the way by Bryson’s Airboat Tours on County Road 19.

Although the water is receding, Smith still urged area residents to be cautious.

“It’s important to remember that ice jams can happen quickly,” Smith said. “It’s always difficult to tell when they can occur. If you live by the river, you have to always be vigilant, especially this time of year.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also told the public via its Facebook page not to go around barricades or drive through water-covered roads.

In addition, the National Weather Service at Valley also urged area resident to be cautious.

“People along the river should remain alert to possible rapid rises, especially in areas where the river bank is close to the river,” the NWS stated.