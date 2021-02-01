Flood waters remaining in floodway

Water was remaining in a floodway along the Platte River at Fremont Monday morning after weekend flooding.
The water continues to go down, said Tom Smith, Dodge County emergency management director.
Flood waters already had begun recede on Saturday and no one was asked to evacuate after flooding that started to occur on South Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Island roads in Fremont.
By Monday morning, the water was pretty much staying in the floodway - an area where flood waters are expected to go when the Platte River comes out of its banks.
The flooding began at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
“It was anticipated that we may see a surge of water. Not to the extent that we saw it, but a surge of water and then it would go down,” Smith said.
Smith said the water began receding at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Ridge, Ridgeland and Big Island roads were closed.
Smith cited factors involved in the flooding on Saturday.
An ice jam broke on the Loup River near Genoa, which is about 75 miles southwest of Fremont. The Loup River intersects with the Platte River, east of Columbus.
When the ice jam broke on the Loup, this allowed for more water to come down the Platte River which flows near Fremont.
Smith said the Platte River was ice-covered from Schuyler to Fremont on Friday.
“All that ice moved out from Schuyler. North Bend has open channels right now,” he said, early Saturday afternoon. “I think what happened is it got jammed up a little bit here around in Fremont. This is a choke point for ice and water.”
Smith said on Saturday the river channel was open all the way by Bryson’s Airboat Tours on County Road 19.
Although the water is receding, Smith still urged area residents to be cautious.
“It’s important to remember that ice jams can happen quickly,” Smith said. “It’s always difficult to tell when they can occur. If you live by the river, you have to always be vigilant, especially this time of year.”
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also told the public via its Facebook page not to go around barricades or drive through water-covered roads.
In addition, the National Weather Service at Valley also urged area resident to be cautious.
“People along the river should remain alert to possible rapid rises, especially in areas where the river bank is close to the river,” the NWS stated.
The weather service also advised that patchy fog would occur after 11 p.m. Monday and before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Fremont area.