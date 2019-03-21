On Thursday, the City of Fremont confirmed that standing flood waters in Fremont are contaminated and contain high levels of E. Coli and Total coliforms.
While standing flood water was found to be contaminated, city officials again reiterated that city drinking water has not been affected and is safe to drink.
As a result of confirmed flood water contamination, people who are interacting with flood waters and debris that has been exposed to flood waters should heed all warnings and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control. Extensive information on the risks and associated precautions can be found on the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/2IZSCAX.
“The contamination from the water from flooding is truly a witch’s brew,” Chad Roy, director of biodefense research programs at Tulane National Primate Research Center, said on Thursday. “Avoiding all contact at all times no matter what the water visually looks like is terribly important. That’s why personal protective equipment is so important when recovery efforts are underway.”
Roy was speaking during a live webinar held by AgriSafe Network and UNMC’s CS-CASH program that focused on winter flood health risks and factors, along with several other health and safety experts.
“There are chemical contaminants, petroleum products, agricultural industrial chemicals, the potential for animal carcasses and of course things like E. Coli,” he said.
While the best way to protect yourself is to stay out of the flood water, many area residents and throughout flood-affected areas in Nebraska and Iowa had little opportunity to avoid the danger over the past week.
According to the CDC, if you come into contact with flood water you should:
- Wash the area with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.
- Take care of wounds and seek medical attention if necessary.
- Wash clothes contaminated with flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent before reusing them.
Those trying to re-enter their homes or properties that must enter floodwater should wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles at all times.
While drinking water within the City of Fremont has not been compromised, and remains safe to drink, in outlying and rural areas of the county that also experienced flooding—and homes that have private wells—testing private wells for contamination is of utmost importance.
“The way that wellheads are designed and that sanitary seal we have on our wellheads can be breached by the outward pressure of floodwaters trying to get in subsequently contaminating your groundwater source,” Roy said.
With the potential for private well contamination throughout the county, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency to open a mobile lab in three Nebraska communities.
The lab will offer free water testing for private well owners March 22-24.
Cloudiness or a change in taste or smell are signs of possible contamination. However, if there is any indication that the water supply has been breached by flood waters, even without noticeable changes in taste or smell, residents are encouraged to test their well water.
In Fremont the mobile lab will be available on March 22nd from 7:30- 11:30 a.m. at Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Avenue. Three Rivers also has water testing kits available.
Mobile testing sites outside of the county will also be available in Norfolk at 302 W. Phillip Avenue on March 22-23 and in Verdigre at 301 S. Main Street on March 23-24.
Private well owners can pick up a free testing kit at the mobile lab in Fremont during specified hours, or at Three Rivers during their regular hours of operation. After receiving the test kit, well owners then get a sample from their private well and bring it back to the mobile lab for testing.
Nebraskans can also request kits from the Nebraska Public Health Environmental Laboratory to test for coliform bacteria. Kits can be ordered online at https://bit.ly/2TkcaDD or by phone at 402-471-3935 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
More helpful information is available for private well owners on the DHHS flooding resources page—http://www.dhhs.ne.gov/flooding.