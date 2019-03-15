Road closures throughout the area made Fremont inaccessible from any direction on Friday afternoon.
Flooding and associated water over roadways closed every highway going in and out of Fremont. Highway 275, Highway 30 and Highway 77 were all closed in both directions as of Friday afternoon, according to information from Nebraska 511.
West of Fremont, Highway 79 at County Road S was also covered by 4-5 feet of water on Friday afternoon, reported the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
With water covering Highway 79, evacuation efforts in North Bend were affected as rescuers took North Bend residents to Snyder by airboat.
Throughout the afternoon on Friday, the City of Fremont sent out several warnings to “sightseers” to avoid all areas in southwest Fremont as residents who live in those areas were trying to evacuate to higher ground.
“Crews are trying to move supplies to prevent flooding and traffic is preventing them from getting where they need to go,” stated a release from the city.
Many streets throughout southern Fremont were impassable due to water covering roadways throughout the day with water reaching as far as the southern base of the Broad Street Viaduct and expected to move further north as flood waters continued to rise.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reminded residents throughout flood-affected areas in Nebraska to plan travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for a destination. The system is available at all times online at www.511.nebraska.gov., Nebraska 511’s app or by dialing 511.
Once flood waters have receded, NDOT will provide detours for roadways that require repair prior to reopening.
The department also reminded residents to never drive through water running over a road, or through standing water on a roadway, and to never drive around barricaded or flagged closures. Just a few inches of water can impact a vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall, or even float it.
As a reminder, the Nebraska State Patrol Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Dial 911 for any emergency.