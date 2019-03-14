Melting ice and rain continues to cause flooding throughout Dodge County, leading to additional road and school closures, as well as several evacuations late Wednesday night.
Logan View Public Schools, North Bend Central Public Schools, Scribner-Snyder Public Schools and Cedar Bluffs Public Schools were all closed on Thursday as those areas faced poor road conditions due to flooding.
Meanwhile, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department shared pictures on Facebook of evacuations of Emerson Estates just before midnight on Wednesday. And just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office reported that Inglewood was under a voluntary evacuation. On Wednesday, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith confirmed with the Tribune that Winslow’s fire chief had met with residents and recommended that they consider evacuating.
Woodcliff Lakes also evacuated last night, beginning just after 1:30 a.m., according to head of Woodcliff Security George Wolsleben.
“It breached about a half mile of our riverbank and flooded into the lake,” Wolsleben said. “We only had a couple houses that were affected, that actually water went through them, and I don’t know the extent of the damage there yet.”
Evacuated Woodcliff residents were taken to the community center, and then eventually to the auditorium in Cedar Bluffs. But after the water receded, residents were allowed to re-enter their homes.
On Thursday, the American Red Cross opened a shelter at Fremont’s First Lutheran Church to house evacuated or displaced individuals.
In a press release, the Red Cross noted that anyone displaced from their homes should come to the church, bringing each family members prescriptions and emergency medications; food that meet unusual dietary requirements; identification to show residence is in affected area; extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items; supplies for children and infants, like diapers or formula; and special items for elderly or disabled family members.
Several roads are also closed in the area, according to Nebraska 511, including: U.S. 30 between North Bend and Fremont; U.S. 79 from North Bend to Snyder; U.S. 275 from West Point to Scribner; U.S. 77 from NIckerson to Winslow and from County Road G to U.S. 275; U.S. 91 from Nickerson to Blair; and U.S. 30 from Arlington to Kennard.
To stay up to date on road closures, visit www.511.nebraska.gov or dial 511.
On Wednesday, the county was reporting rough conditions on county roads, with many closings. Smith said that most roads around Maple Creek and basically anything east of Highway 79 was likely closed or difficult to travel over.