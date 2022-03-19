Flu/Influenza sees increase in Nebraska and Dodge County

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Thursday that the state was seeing higher levels of flu and flu-related cases.

Three Rivers Public Health Department also reported that it is seeing an increase in flu and flu-related illnesses in the area.

“We have seen an increase of flu activity over the last month. So we are seeing the same trend as what’s happening statewide,” said Amy Roberts, disease surveillance coordinator at Three Rivers Health Department.

As of March 17, 13 Nebraska residents have died from influenza-associated illness throughout the season.

The number is not uncommon.

“That’s about on par with what we usually see. Unfortunately, we do see some flu/influenza deaths every year,” Roberts said.

On the state level, medical professionals are exercising caution, but grateful for the tools at their disposal.

“The good news of declining COVID-19 cases is giving us some much-needed optimism,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, state epidemiologist for DHHS. “As influenza cases increase, it is important for Nebraskans to consider proven tools, like the flu vaccine and flu antivirals, to keep themselves and their families safe from sickness, hospitalizations, and death.”

On the local level, those at Three Rivers implore the public to utilize prevention measures to keep cases down and spirits up.

“The single best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated with the flu vaccine. It is recommended for everyone 6 months old and up,” Roberts said.

The DHHS echoed Roberts’ point by emphasizing the importance and effectiveness of the vaccine, saying “the most effective defense against this illness is the flu vaccine. The vaccine is safe and rigorously tested.”

The most common reaction people may experience from the vaccination is soreness and redness shortly after injection. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity.

Roberts also points out that though cases are apparent in the Fremont/Dodge County area, getting vaccinated is still a preferable option.

“It is still recommended to get vaccinated even as the flu is circulating. Typically, we like to get people vaccinated in the fall before the flu starts, but if someone hasn’t been vaccinated yet, it is still worth getting it,” Roberts said.

Both the DHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advocate for vaccinations, especially those who are at high risk for serious complications.

These include young children, adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, people with chronic lung disease (like asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term health conditions and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

DHHS recognizes several, approved antivirals as an effective way to treat the flu. These include Rapivab (peramivir), Relenza (zanamivir), Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate, also available as generic) and Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil).

Preventive measures are also an effective way to fend off flu season.

“We recommend precautions for this and other respiratory illnesses. Just stay home when you are sick, wash your hands, avoid close-contact with other people who are sick and just good hygiene etiquette, like covering your mouth or nose when you cough or sneeze,” Roberts said.

The DHHS put out similar precautions to ward off the spread of flu and influenza.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze. Throw the used tissue in a wastebasket. If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.

Practice non-pharmaceutical interventions.

After coughing or sneezing, always clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Stay home when you are sick.

Do not share eating utensils, drinking glasses, towels, or other personal items.

Clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.

Three Rivers Health Department as of March 18 still has flu vaccines available for use.

For more information about the flu or its spread, visit the DHHS website at dhhs.ne.gov/flu or the CDC website at cdc.gov/flu

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0