FNBO gives grants to LifeHouse and UYSS

Many organizations have benefited from FNBO funding.

FNBO has awarded $895,000 in workforce stability grants to 63 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy.

In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” Gorynski said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”

In May, FNBO awarded $304,500 in housing stability grants to 27 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.