FNBO gives grants to LifeHouse and UYSS

Two Fremont-based agencies that help work-seeking people in the community are grateful for grants from First National Bank of Omaha.
Care Corps LifeHouse received $12,500 and Uniquely Yours Stability Support received $2,500 in grants that support workforce stability programs.
The grants are among $660,000 in grants to 37 organizations that FNBO awarded recently in Nebraska.
Altogether, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in total COVID-19 relief funding in 2020.
Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations for LifeHouse, expressed appreciation for the grant and told how it will be used.
“Care Corps’ LifeHouse is thankful for First National Bank of Omaha’s partnership in providing workforce readiness in our community,” Sleister said. “The $12,500 funding will help support our workforce and life skills development program.”
Besides hands-on training taught by staff, case managers or community professional volunteers teach life skills.
This funding also will help cover the costs required to overcome barriers to a client’s ability to secure a job, Sleister said.
This can include obtaining a birth certificate, purchasing workwear, emergency transportation, or specific shoes necessary for the job.
Clients can benefit from learning additional skills like time management, problem solving, goal setting, teamwork, effective communication, organization and conflict resolution — necessary strategies so they can be successful. These are vital skills for those most affected by poverty to succeed independently.
“A tailored life skills plan for each individual will equip them and their families to maintain or increase income and live a self-sufficient life,” Sleister said.
Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of UYSS, also expressed gratitude for the grant that agency received.
“UYSS is appreciative of the generous donation from FNBO in support of our employability services,” Ritter said. “We were able to apply efforts for a ‘funding match,’ which will allow us to double our abilities to address employment assistance, through our computer lab, resume building, job searches, credit repair, looking for and maintaining employment.”
This agency also provides interview clothing and items and services needed for clients to start employment such as eye exams, glasses and steel-toed boots.
“The funds are even more needed during this difficult time due to the pandemic,” Ritter said, adding, “We have been successful in modifying our service delivery due to COVID-19. UYSS looks forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with FNBO.”
Many organizations have benefited from FNBO funding.
FNBO has awarded $895,000 in workforce stability grants to 63 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy.
In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” Gorynski said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”
In May, FNBO awarded $304,500 in housing stability grants to 27 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
This first round of grants provided direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs such as mortgage, rent and utility assistance to keep families in stable housing; and direct financial assistance for short-term health and human care needs such as food and medical expenses. At the same time, FNBO also contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that provides small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.
The second round of grants primarily support workforce stability programs. FNBO has awarded the grants to organizations—like LifeHouse’s Care Corps and UYSS—which provide services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.
More information about FNBO’s helping community partners with the COVID-19 pandemic is available at https://www.fnbo.com/pages/coronavirus-updates/community-partners.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and almost 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
