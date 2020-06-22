Folks lend aid after fireworks-carrying truck, SUV crash

“I had mom pull her vehicle up closer, around that truck and trailer that was parked (on County Road F), and helped Carolyn and Trevor to the other end of the car so they were away from the fireworks,” Bailey said. “We helped them to sit down and Carolyn drank a little bit of water.”

They encouraged Carolyn to keep talking to Trevor and keep him responding to her. Bailey said Trevor had cuts on his face. He had a cut on the back of his head.

By that point, the fireworks were loud.

“Once we were sure they (the Jankes) were settled down and OK, (Carolyn) got a phone call from her mom and I answered it for her. I gave the phone back to her so her mom could hear her voice,” Garretson said.

Law enforcement, including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, and rescue squad personnel began arriving at the scene and the Jankes were taken to Fremont.

No other accident details were available from the State Patrol due to the continuing investigation.

Bailey—who turned 21 years old on Monday—said she and Carolyn have talked almost daily since the accident.

“She’s been thanking me and his family, his sister, especially, has been thanking me and everybody else,” Bailey Garretson said. “I tell them, ‘You’re welcome,’ but my No. 1 thought is—if I were ever in a situation like that, I would hope somebody would stop and do the same thing for me. I can’t imagine how scary it would be to be in a situation like that without help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.