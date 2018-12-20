Mel Schwanke often carried a piece of his past everywhere he went.
Known for his signature green jacket and red carnation, the Fremont man wore a tie tack with a piece of shrapnel that entered his body when a grenade exploded on Okinawa during World War II.
Schwanke, a veteran of the U.S. Marines who earned a Purple Heart, co-owned Greens Greenhouse, Inc., for 65 years with his spouse. He and his wife, JoEllen “Joey,” would become known nationally as florists and for their matching outfits — and locally for their community service.
Now, area residents are mourning the loss of a man who is the first person featured in the Patriot Mural on Military Avenue.
Mel Schwanke died Monday at his home in Fremont. He was 92.
Those who knew Schwanke talked about his commitment.
“He was very faithful, very strong, very committed, very passionate, especially about the Marines,” said the Rev. Dan Heuer, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Schwanke was a Trinity Lutheran member for 83 years and had served as building chairman. He was past president of the Kiwanis Club.
“He was a super loyal member,” said another past president, Joy McKay. “He and Joey were there every single week.”
In fact, Schwanke had perfect attendance for 57 years, said Lon Olson, club secretary, adding that the Schwankes also published the club newsletter about that same length of time.
“You couldn’t ask for more loving and caring people,” Olson said. “He epitomized service and dedication to the community. He was a gentleman and a dear friend and we’ll miss him.”
Schwanke was born in Leigh. In a brief autobiography written in 2011, Schwanke talked about growing up during the tough times of the Great Depression and milking eight cows before walking two miles to school.
One day, Schwanke got in between a cow and her calf and the older animal gored him with her horns.
“Dad lost the farm because of my long hospital stay and recovery,” Schwanke wrote.
Schwanke and his family lived in Columbus and Scribner before moving to Fremont, where he attended Trinity Lutheran School. He delivered the Fremont Morning Guide newspaper. Schwanke worked at Plumfield Nursery until he was old enough to work for the railroad.
A 1943 Fremont High School graduate, Schwanke enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He and other Marines landed at Okinawa on Easter Sunday in 1945.
Many American lives were lost on the enemy-entrenched island, where Marines lived in foxholes and cooked food in their helmets.
When not fighting the enemy, Schwanke worked with graves registration, putting American bodies in bags.
And although there were reinforcements, only five members of Schwanke’s original platoon of 60 were still alive with him on June 12. That day, Marines were lobbing hand grenades down at enemy soldiers in a cave, while their enemies threw grenades up at them.
“Sometimes, we would catch them and throw them back down at them and they would explode almost immediately,” Schwanke wrote.
Schwanke was on a walkie-talkie calling for a U.S. tank when a friend hollered because a grenade had landed by his feet.
“I reached for the grenade and it went off,” Schwanke wrote. “I got hit in the face, arm and legs. … I have shrapnel all over my body and I set off airport security to this day.”
Schwanke spent 13 months in the hospital; he turned down a medical discharge and returned to active duty stateside for the rest of his commitment.
As a civilian, Schwanke planned to become a funeral director, but that changed after he met JoEllen Green. They married in 1948. He joined Greens Greenhouse, Inc., owned by the Green family since 1896.
Mel Schwanke served as national president of the Society of American Florists. He and Joey traveled to eight countries in Europe, and to Hawaii, China and Japan for the floral industry.
He is in the Society of American Florists Hall of Fame. He also was an executive of the Nebraska Florist Society for 45 years.
Besides national recognition as florists, the Schwankes were in the spotlight for their matching outfits. Schwanke’s tie and pocket handkerchief always matched his wife’s attire for the day.
They were on the Today Show and in Readers’ Digest and Redbook magazine in 2014.
The Schwankes celebrated 70 years of marriage earlier this year; they have three children along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Schwanke’s other community service included membership in veterans groups and as past president of the Fremont Public Schools board of education.
In his autobiography, Schwanke gave advice which includes: “Don’t waste your time, pause and think before you do something … Set goals and when you achieve them set higher goals. Never say, “Oh I can’t do that!’ Learn how to do it.”
Schwanke, who had double bypass surgery on his heart years ago, also stressed the importance of good nutrition — saying he drank a fruit drink and ate oatmeal each morning.
At the end of his memoir Schwanke said his mother had wanted him to become a preacher, “but I am real happy where the good Lord has led me.
“My war experiences taught me a lot — how to live, how to serve, how to fight for what you stand for, and how to love the world you live in and some very special people in it.”