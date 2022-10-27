Food and personal care items needed for Stuff the Bus event

The Fremont High School Key Club members are asking for the public’s help to help stuff the bus.
The Stuff the Bus collection event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. All donations will go to the Salvation Army.
Food donations that are needed include: canned fruit, pasta sauce, canned food, canned pasta, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, and rice and beans.
Personal care items that are sought include: toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, dish soap, body soap, laundry soap, feminine hygiene products, tooth brushes and tooth paste.