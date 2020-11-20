Food drive collecting donations through Monday

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Big Red Restaurant to sponsor a food drive.
Donations of canned goods, boxed goods or any other non-perishable food items will be accepted through Nov. 23.
The drop off sites are: Big Red Restaurant, 2323 N. Laverna St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Sunday; Fremont Chamber, 128 E. Sixth St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
All goods will go towards helping Low Income Ministry.
