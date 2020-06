Form deadlines approaching for Dodge County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Homestead Exemption applications need to be received or postmarked on or before June 30, 2020.

Personal property returns need to be received or postmarked on or before July 15, 2020, in order to remain eligible for the $10,000 tax exemption with no penalty.

Protest forms (available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office) need to be received or postmarked on or before June 30, 2020, to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

