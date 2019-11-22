Debbie Churchill, Dodge County Assessor, has announced that Form 191 is due on or before Dec. 31.
The owner of two or more vacant or unimproved lots actively held for sale or resale may elect to have the lots treated as one parcel for property assessment and property tax purposes. These lots must be in the same subdivision and in the same tax district. (See Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-132.)
You have free articles remaining.
An election for treatment as one parcel must be made annually by filing Form 191 with the county assessor by Dec. 31 immediately preceding the year for which the election to treat the vacant or unimproved lots as one parcel is sought. This application must be fully completed, signed, dated and filed with the county assessor in the county where the vacant or unimproved lots are located.
Form 191 is available at either the assessor’s office or online at https://revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/forms/191_Vacant_or_Unimproved_Lot_Application.pdf.