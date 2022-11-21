Former Dodge attorney Glass agrees to plea deal

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced in a press release on Monday, Nov. 21.

Glass, who was county attorney from 2011 until March 2021, was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he cyber stalked the alleged boyfriend – Nathan Schany—of his estranged wife, Katie Glass, in 2020.

According to the press release, Glass faces a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine, or both, for the misdemeanor charge.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., with sentencing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 17, 2021.

Clarence Mock, the defense attorney representing Glass, said in a telephone interview with The Fremont Tribune that the charges against Glass, “arose at a very tumultuous period of his life,” during which Glass was “battling a severe substance abuse problem.”

“(Glass) has plead guilty to what he thinks he’s done,” Mock said. “(Glass) admitted that he had an understanding with one or more law enforcement officials (to investigate Schany). We thought this was an appropriate resolution to the issue.”

Mock said Glass’ behavior was in part driven by his worry for his children’s safety. According to prior reporting by The Omaha World-Herald, Schany had served 18 months in Iowa state prison for allegedly breaking the arm of the child of one of his former girlfriends.

Mock explained this background was a major factor in Glass’ actions.

“What (Glass) was doing, was he was trying to gather as much information as he could (on Schany) to demonstrate to not have his children around Mr. Schany,” Mock said. “In order to prove that, he needed proof of what Mr. Schany was doing.”

Michael Norris, the criminal investigations chief for the DOJ in Omaha, said in the press release that Glass had admitted to the following.

“Between March 6, 2020, through on or about Dec. 22, 2020, Glass conspired with other individuals who are unnamed to deprive (Schany) of his rights protected by the Constitution, specifically, his right against unreasonable search and seizure protected by the Fourth Amendment by conspiring to unlawfully stop or arrest victim 1,” officials said in the statement.

“Victim 1” refers to Nathan Schany, who was alleged to be dating Glass’ estranged wife – Katie Glass—at the time of the allegations.

Per previous reporting by staff at The Omaha World-Herald and the Fremont Tribune, Glass was accused of a pattern of harassment of Schany involving alleged unnamed other law enforcement officials from both the City of Fremont and Dodge County.

Among the claims were that Glass allegedly asked unnamed law enforcement officials to harass Schany by identifying his vehicle and following him, as well as himself sending dozens of reportedly harassing and threatening text messages to Schany.

The DOJ plea deal detailed the claims Glass had admitted to, which Mock said in a telephone interview were accurate.

“Glass and others utilized their restricted access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System to obtain information about (Schany),” the statement read. “A supervisor in the Fremont Police Department advised other officers that (Schany) was dating Glass’ wife and to be on the lookout for (Schany) and provided other officers with (Schany’s) information, vehicle description and license plate number.”

According to the press release, the F.B.I. was the lead investigating agency on the case.

Telephone calls to the City of Fremont seeking comment on the claims against the Fremont Police Department were not returned by press time.

Andrea Finegan McChesney, the attorney representing Schany in a civil lawsuit, said litigation on behalf of Schany against the City of Fremont, Dodge County and Glass “continues in the civil case.”

“We would decline comment at this time,” McChesney wrote in an email.

Unanswered questions about the alleged possible involvement of law enforcement officials from Fremont and Dodge County agencies still exist.

Norris did not respond to questions about whether an investigation is ongoing into the Fremont Police Department or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“We reserve any comments on a case until sentencing,” Norris said in an email.

A telephone call to the F.B.I. office in Omaha about a possible investigation was not returned by press time.

Mock said his client is not cooperating with any federal or state investigation into any law enforcement agency.

“He is not cooperating with any federal officials,” Mock stressed.