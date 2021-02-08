Former Dodge County Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to $10 million fraud scheme

Harbaugh falsely claimed he had existing contracts and purchase orders to sell firearms and tactical gear to agencies and entities including: the Illinois State Police, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Nebraska State Patrol, the Kansas City Police Department, Werner Enterprises, other law enforcement agencies, and one defense contractor. Harbaugh essentially ran a Ponzi scheme, the release stated.

In an email obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he stated he was “irresponsible, immoral, criminal, and selfish” for deceiving the bank. Harbaugh was a Dodge County Deputy Sheriff the entire time that he was running this scheme.

After today’s conviction, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “Craig Harbaugh exploited his position as a sheriff’s deputy to take advantage of victims who invested their life savings with him. Today’s plea demonstrates that no one is above the law. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to ensure those who commit fraud are brought to justice, even if they wear a badge.”

Wire fraud carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release that could follow any term of imprisonment. Harbaugh’s sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2021, before Bataillon.

The FBI investigated the case.

