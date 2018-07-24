Area residents are remembering a woman known for her dedication and hard work as executive director of the John C. Fremont Days festival.
Linda Revis died Saturday. She was 70.
Revis was the festival coordinator for 18 years before becoming the Sarpy County director of tourism. She retired in October 2017.
Her funeral is at 10:30 a.m. today in First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave. The Rev. Stephanie Tollefson will officiate.
Revis was featured in a 2005 Fremont Tribune article, which said she accepted the job as a part-time festival coordinator in 1989. The job grew into a fulltime, year-round position.
In the story, written just before she took the Sarpy County job, Revis said how much she appreciated the many volunteers who made the festival possible.
“The people have made it wonderful,” Revis said. “I’ve met and become good friends with so many people over the years. … It’s been a great experience.”
On Tuesday, those who worked with Revis described her commitment to the annual summer event.
“She really enjoyed it and wanted to make it the best event it could be,” said Bob Bendig, who served as board treasurer for three years. “Every year, she was trying to do something a little different and bring in new things people would be interested in and make it enjoyable for everyone.”
Bendig made note of Revis’ energy and dedication — something others mentioned as well.
“She was so enthusiastic and she was really devoted to John C. Fremont Days; she really cared about it,” said Judy Ekeler, who served many years on the board.
Ekeler appreciated Revis’ ability to handle a variety of challenges in a gracious way.
“I don’t think she ever made anyone feel like they weren’t doing their job,” Ekeler said. “She was very gracious and kind.”
Roxie Kracl, former president of the John C. Fremont Days board of directors, respected how Revis would help board members, if needed, but let them do their jobs.
Kracl also appreciated how Revis sought to get businesses involved.
“She worked very hard at making sure this was something all businesses were involved in and all Fremonters could partake in,” Kracl said.
More than one person recalled Revis’ organizational skills.
“She was very good at organization,” Kracl said. “Everything was very well-organized and she made sure everything was done.”
Ekeler remembered how well Revis worked with re-enactors, making sure they had what they needed.
Bendig has good memories of the festival’s closing ceremonies.
“The SAC Air Force Band was there. It was always really enjoyable,” Bendig said. “She always liked having closing ceremonies at May Museum, which I felt was a neat setting for it.”
Besides her work with the festival, Revis provided friendship.
“Linda Revis was primarily a great friend, as she was to many,” said Jeff Hoffman, former JCF Days executive director. “We spent as many hours encouraging each other as we did working on John C. Fremont Days. I admired her ability to accomplish tasks and projects quickly. We had wonderful talks for years after she left Fremont Days … I will miss her smile and words of wisdom.”