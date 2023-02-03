Nick Semrad is looking forward to the Grammy Awards in a way different than most people.

That’s because the former Fremonter is part of Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles.

And the group’s album, “Operation Funk,” has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B album.

The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, Feb. 5 in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. It will be broadcast live on CBS television.

Semrad said the televised event is the main ceremony, which features a few categories. He and other band members will learn if their album garnered a Grammy during a pre-ceremony that starts at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

This is the second year in a row that one of Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles’ albums has been nominated for a Grammy in this category. The group’s album “Something to Say” was nominated last year.

Semrad, who lives in Los Angeles, co-wrote most of the songs on “Operation Funk” and plays the synthesizer keyboard in them.

He learned last fall that the album was nominated.

“I’m excited to go to the ceremony again,” Semrad said. “It’s very glitzy and it had a little bit of corniness to it, but I love that. It’s really fun and you get to see a lot of big pop stars and cool performances.”

It will be yet another experience for a musician who’s performed in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and Russia. Such places are far from Nebraska, where his musicianship began to take shape years ago.

Semrad comes from a musical family.

His dad, Mike Semrad Sr., was a member of Fremont’s first rock band, J. Harrison B. and The Bumbles, initially known as The Nomads. The group became one of the top bands in Eastern Nebraska and played in a five-state area — making enough money for members to pay for college back in the 1960s.

After performing with the Nomads, Semrad joined the Smoke Ring, a regional favorite that appeared in 1969 on Dick Clark's American Bandstand.

Nick Semrad grew up hearing his dad’s stories of playing music.

“I got the joy of what he did instilled in me and it let me know it was possible to have experiences that could affect you profoundly through music,” Semrad said in a 2018 Tribune story.

Nick Semrad started piano lessons when he was 3 years old and took 15 years of classical lessons. Semrad was young when he started playing for bands.

Influenced by blues and jazz, he studied privately.

Semrad studied with Dana Murray in Omaha, a drummer who’d played for legendary jazz artists including trumpet player Wynton Marsalis and Grammy winning Norah Jones.

Murray suggested Semrad move to New York City.

So Semrad did.

“I ended up being the piano player for Al Sharpton’s church, Bethany Baptist in Brooklyn,” Semrad said.

Semrad played at the church for about four years and then started playing with various rhythm and blues and rock artists.

He’d get touring gigs, including one for Lauryn Hill, a multi-Grammy winner and rhythm and blues singer who played a student named Rita in the movie, “Sister Act 2,” and was lead singer in the band, The Fugees.

“I did a European tour with her and every crowd was more than 50,000,” he said. “That opened the door for me playing with a bunch of bigger artists.”

He played and recorded with Bootsy Collins, who played bass for the legendary James Brown. Semrad was on Collins’ CD and had a piano solo on it in 2017.

Semrad has toured with Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles for years.

“We’ve played a lot overseas,” Semrad said. “A lot of Europe trips. A lot of Asia trips. In 2019, we played in Africa. Not too many places we haven’t been. We’ve been in Russia a couple times.”

“Operation Funk” has songs written when the group has been on tour.

Semrad said Henry often writes music in very informal settings.

“We’ll be jamming during a sound check or in a situation where we’re kind of just messing around and something kind of inadvertently gets written,” Semrad said. “That’s what happened with a lot of these songs. They were written during jam sessions and sound checks.”

One song, called “The Line,” was recorded a few years ago in a studio in an old church with stained glass windows.

“There was definitely an interesting vibe to the room,” Semrad said.

Semrad compares the album to music by the band Parliament Funkadelic in the 1970s.

“It’s an interesting mix of songs that are both danceable and musically interesting,” Semrad said. “All of the players in this band are people who have toured with huge artists and played with great bands. So not only do you have an album that has cool songs on it, but everyone plays very well.”

Semrad notes that the group is facing stiff competition.

“We’re a little bit of an underdog this year,” Semrad said.

Singer-songwriter, record producer Steve Lacy is the favorite to win the category with his album, “Gemini Rights.”

“But you never know, we might sneak in and take it from it,” Semrad said, good-naturedly.

Semrad expresses appreciation for all the competition.

“Steve’s great,” Semrad said. “His album’s amazing. I won’t be upset if he wins. I won’t be upset if any of the other nominees win, because they’re all actually friends of ours. We personally know everyone else who’s nominated in our category.”

Semrad said Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles toured with fellow nominee Tank and the Bangas.

“We went on tour with them for two months so we’re very good friends with them as well,” Semrad said.

He also noted that Terrace Martin, whose album, “Drones,” also was nominated, is the son of Ernest “Curly” Martin of Omaha. Curly Martin is a jazz drummer and Omaha Black Music Hall of Fame member.

On Thursday, Semrad was looking forward to the Grammys.

“I think you only get a finite amount of chances to be involved with something like that so anytime it happens I’m going to be pretty happy about it,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll put the upset.”