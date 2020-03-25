Former Fremonter promotes virtual medical visits

Jose Nuno knows people are worried about the coronavirus.
Nuno is a physician’s assistant and former Fremonter, who owns Nebraska Health and Wellness Clinic in Norfolk.
“Most people are panicky and they think every symptom could potentially be the coronavirus, so a lot of people are worried—and with good reason,” Nuno said.
However, if patients have a sore throat or runny nose—for instance—but no other symptoms, they might have a common cold or allergies.
Instead of going to a waiting room or emergency room, they could be seen via a virtual visit—or what’s called telemedicine—and evaluated from their own homes by a medical professional.
If the individual needs medication, Nuno—or other health care professionals who use telemedicine—can order a prescription at the patient’s local pharmacy. If the pharmacy has a delivery service, the medicine could be delivered to them or they may be able to pick it up at the pharmacy’s drive-through.
Some insurance companies have nurses whom clients can call to ask questions.
Nuno encourages area residents to contact them. He also recommends that they check with their local medical provider/doctor’s office to see if they offer virtual visits.
With health officials trying to lessen the spread of COVID-19, people are being asked—or in some cases told—to stay home.
“At this time, we want to stress the importance of staying home and keeping everyone safe,” Nuno said. “Instead of going to a medical clinic or the ER, they can be seen on a virtual visit and that’s one less person in the public and we’re able to reassure you and see you.
“If we think you need higher medical services, we would let you know at that time,” Nuno added. “That would be on a person-to-person basis.”
Nuno said he follows the state protocol regarding the coronavirus.
“We would be able to let you know if you have a solid case, to go get tested or if you should actually go to the hospital,” he said.
Today’s technology allows patients to use a tablet, cell phone or laptop—any device that has a camera, microphone and speaker—to talk with a health care provider who offers this service.
Nuno’s office uses Kareo. Patients can download the free app from the Apple store or Android store and they can be evaluated from the comfort of their own homes, he said.
Nuno, who is bilingual, can talk to patients in English and in Spanish.
People can call his office. Nuno or nursing staff will screen patients, asking a series of questions. Medical professionals across the country have been given a set of questions to ask each patient, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control states that clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.
If it doesn’t sound like a patient has the coronavirus at this time, they may be able to be seen via a telehealth visit, Nuno said.
Those wanting to see Nuno can go on to the website: www.nebraskahw.com. They go to the virtual health tab, download an app on their computer, tablet or smartphone. They can communicate with Nuno via text or email and be set up for an appointment.
Nuno said many people are concerned about their finances, but almost all insurances have declared that telehealth will be covered under their plans. That includes Medicaid and Medicare.
“They’re trying to really get people to stay home and have made an effort to have these services covered,” he said.
Patients can get on their insurance’s website or call to verify if telemedicine is covered.
Nuno said for patients he sees, who don’t have insurance and are paying privately, it costs $50 for about 10 to 15 minutes. He said he has a system capable of sending electronic prescriptions anywhere in the state of Nebraska.
“If we believe that your case, specifically, does not meet criteria to be seen just in telehealth, then that’s when we professionally tell you at this point, ‘yes, you can go ahead and see your doctor or come see us or go to the hospital,’” Nuno said. “What we’re trying to emphasize is—a lot of people are making that call themselves and going to medical offices and ERs with a runny nose when—if they were truly worried—they could ask and we could have reassured them, versus someone who truly has all the classic symptoms—fever, cough, shortness of breath.”
And if they’ve traveled to someplace where the coronavirus has been prevalent, such as Washington state, and now just returned.
At that point, Nuno would contact the local health department where they could get tested or indicate the patient should be seen personally.
“It’s our responsibility as a medical provider to contact the local health department,” he said.
For Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties that’s the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Nuno believes telehealthcare is the medicine of the future as more people prefer to be seen in the comfort of their homes.
“It never beats out being seen person-to-person and it’s impossible to see you for certain types of illnesses and diagnoses,” he said. “We truly need to see you for some things, but I think for most medical office visits you could probably see them all virtually. That includes medication refills or following up from a visit.”
Methodist Fremont Health does not have telehealth set up right now, but some discussions are taking place, said Amy Fachman, senior account manager, marketing.
In the meantime, health care professionals like Nuno continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.
“I think these next couple weeks are going to be a huge test to see what is going to come about with COVID-19,” he said. “We need to all make the effort to stay home if you don’t need to go out. And if you do need to be seen, either call or try these virtual visits. We should all make an effort to try to avoid going out to public spaces at this time.”
For more information, call Nuno’s clinic at 402-379-8727.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.