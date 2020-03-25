Former Fremonter promotes virtual medical visits

The Centers for Disease Control states that clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.

If it doesn’t sound like a patient has the coronavirus at this time, they may be able to be seen via a telehealth visit, Nuno said.

Those wanting to see Nuno can go on to the website: www.nebraskahw.com. They go to the virtual health tab, download an app on their computer, tablet or smartphone. They can communicate with Nuno via text or email and be set up for an appointment.

Nuno said many people are concerned about their finances, but almost all insurances have declared that telehealth will be covered under their plans. That includes Medicaid and Medicare.

“They’re trying to really get people to stay home and have made an effort to have these services covered,” he said.

Patients can get on their insurance’s website or call to verify if telemedicine is covered.

Nuno said for patients he sees, who don’t have insurance and are paying privately, it costs $50 for about 10 to 15 minutes. He said he has a system capable of sending electronic prescriptions anywhere in the state of Nebraska.