Former Fremonters safe after Tennessee tornado

It was before 1 a.m. Tuesday when Ken and Sue Meier were awakened by an alarm on their phone.
A tornado warning was issued and the former Fremonters had about 10 or 15 minutes before a twister was set to hit Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
The Meiers and their family members would be fine and their properties unscathed after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the community of about 30,000, leaving a quarter-mile-wide scar and massive destruction.
A National Weather Service preliminary report indicated the tornado’s path stretched for more than 50 miles through three counties.
Ken Meier was a long-tenured 5th grade teacher at Howard Elementary School in Fremont. Sue worked as a nurse in the pre- and post-op department at Methodist Fremont Health.
They moved to Tennessee in April 2018 and live about 15 miles east of Nashville, where the Associated Press reported that tornadoes shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble. At least 24 people were killed.
After the phone warning, the Meiers turned on their television. A visibly shaken newscaster said to text or call people about the rapidly moving storm.
“And then they lost their cameras and then the power went out,” Sue Meier said.
The newscaster had said the tornado would hit Mount Juliet at 12:57 — and it did.
There was pouring rain and the wind started blowing and then came what sounded like the roar of a train in front of their home.
“It came very quickly — a wall of water and wind like I’d never heard — and then it was gone. It didn’t take long. It was fast,” Sue Meier said.
Without power, the Meiers had no idea of the extent of the damage until they hooked up a generator.
No damage occurred in the Meiers’ neighborhood, but homes were destroyed and lives lost about ½ mile south of them.
The home where the Meiers’ daughter, Kristen, and granddaughter, Haven, live was outside of the storm’s destructive route as well.
“It kind of went on a path between our homes — we live about 5 or 7 miles apart — and it was right in the middle of that,” Sue Meier said.
On either side of the path of destruction, it appears as if nothing happened, she said.
But the picture is different for homes, businesses, churches and schools within that path.
The Meiers go to First Baptist Church, which has a 40-acre complex that includes Mount Juliet Christian Academy.
You have free articles remaining.
The sanctuary had minor damage, but school classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields and storage buildings were heavily damaged.
On the congregation’s website, the Rev. Phillip Dunn said the church was in the direct path of the tornado and is believed to be one of the most damaged in town. Other schools were destroyed in the area as well.
“It’s a widespread path of destruction,” Sue Meier said. “People who have lived through tornadoes in Nebraska know exactly what this is.”
The Meiers, who live west of their church, were among hundreds of volunteers who’ve helped with cleanup efforts.
“I was amazed,” Ken Meier said Wednesday. “The last two days at our church, there had to be 400 people there, helping out. There were people everywhere over the complex, cutting trees and hauling brush and picking up debris.”
Because it had rained for days in February, the ground was soaked and trees easily blew over in the storm, he said.
Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief units, like those who came to Fremont after the 2019 flooding, are working in Nashville, along with Mount Juliet, and the smaller community of Cookeville, which is about 65 miles east of where the Meiers live.
The Meiers have helped out at their church. Books were moved from their pastor’s office. Meier said he worked on helping salvage vehicles and equipment from a church-school bus barn.
Windows were broken in two yellow school buses, which were dented by flying debris. Smaller buses were trapped under rubble.
The Meiers see a parallel between the outpouring of volunteerism that’s arisen in the wake of the Tennessee tornadoes and the volunteer efforts seen in Fremont after the flooding.
“It shows that people care and they want to help,” she said.
Ken Meier sees another parallel.
May 1 will be the 10-year anniversary of flooding in Nashville. The Meiers’ son, Kevin, lives in a suburb that was affected.
The 2000 Fremont High School graduate was out of the path of tornadoes this week. But a decade ago, his Tennessee home had about 6 feet of water due to the flooding.
“Nashville has had other disasters and they have all rallied and came back and rebuilt,” Sue Meier said. “It’s people caring about people—and that’s what you in Fremont are a testimony of—and I think we’ll see that in remarkable ways here as well.”
The Meiers appreciate the concern people have shown for their well-being in the recent storm’s aftermath.
“It’s been great to hear from people we’ve not heard from in a long time,” she said.
She noted something else:
“You can’t go to bed at night and take life for granted,” she said. “It’s the human nature — of us all — to think life is going to be the same tomorrow when we wake up and it’s not necessarily that way.”