Former Fremonters safe after Tennessee tornado

The sanctuary had minor damage, but school classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields and storage buildings were heavily damaged.

On the congregation’s website, the Rev. Phillip Dunn said the church was in the direct path of the tornado and is believed to be one of the most damaged in town. Other schools were destroyed in the area as well.

“It’s a widespread path of destruction,” Sue Meier said. “People who have lived through tornadoes in Nebraska know exactly what this is.”

The Meiers, who live west of their church, were among hundreds of volunteers who’ve helped with cleanup efforts.

“I was amazed,” Ken Meier said Wednesday. “The last two days at our church, there had to be 400 people there, helping out. There were people everywhere over the complex, cutting trees and hauling brush and picking up debris.”

Because it had rained for days in February, the ground was soaked and trees easily blew over in the storm, he said.

Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief units, like those who came to Fremont after the 2019 flooding, are working in Nashville, along with Mount Juliet, and the smaller community of Cookeville, which is about 65 miles east of where the Meiers live.