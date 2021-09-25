Former Midland professor earns Make Your Mark on Cozad Award

Dr. Marilyn Peterson is the 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad Award.
Peterson, originally from Fremont, accepted the professorship at Midland Lutheran College in 1964, teaching journalism and English. She retired in 1994.
Peterson was named recipient of the ninth annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award on Sept. 8 by Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom at a dinner hosted by Lyle and Gina Davis at the Elks Lodge.
The Make Your Mark on Cozad Award is presented in conjunction with Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. Themes of Peter H. Reynolds’ book, “The Dot – creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world.
Given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole, and the arts specifically, the inaugural award was bestowed upon Katherine Wilson in September 2013.
Peterson was unanimously selected for the award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Peterson embodies the themes in “The Dot” of courage, collaboration and creativity.
She is an avid promoter of history, the arts, the library and Cozad as a whole. She touched countless lives as a Cozad educator before moving away. Choosing to return to Cozad upon retired in 1994, Peterson became active in Cozad on the Cozad Community Hospital Board of Directors, the Cozad Hospital Foundation, and the Central Plains Home Health and Hospice Advisory Council.
Peterson chaired three National Smithsonian Exhibits in Cozad, served as president of P.E.O. Chapter CO, and received the Cozad Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. Most recently, Peterson was a force in helping to organize Robert Laier Day in May 2021, to commemorate the Cozad captain’s life and his ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War.
Besides Wilson and Peterson, other Make Your Mark on Cozad Award winners are: Ann Burkholder (2014); Jan Patterson (2015); Art Peters (2016); Ike and the late Gerald Davenport (2017); Tim and the late Bonnie Hansen (2018); Carolyn Worthman (2019); and Marcia Fritz (2020).