Former Midland professor earns Make Your Mark on Cozad Award

Dr. Marilyn Peterson is the 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad Award.

Peterson, originally from Fremont, accepted the professorship at Midland Lutheran College in 1964, teaching journalism and English. She retired in 1994.

Peterson was named recipient of the ninth annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award on Sept. 8 by Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom at a dinner hosted by Lyle and Gina Davis at the Elks Lodge.

The Make Your Mark on Cozad Award is presented in conjunction with Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. Themes of Peter H. Reynolds’ book, “The Dot – creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world.

Given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole, and the arts specifically, the inaugural award was bestowed upon Katherine Wilson in September 2013.

Peterson was unanimously selected for the award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Peterson embodies the themes in “The Dot” of courage, collaboration and creativity.