Former MU pastor embracing role as Nebraska Bishop for ELCA

The Rev. Scott Johnson has had unexpected times in his career.

Fresh out of seminary, Johnson never expected the second funeral he’d ever conduct would be for a 14-year-old killed in a shooting accident.

Years later, the Fremont man couldn’t have expected a worldwide pandemic that would alter the way he ministered to Midland University students as their campus pastor.

Johnson had an unexpected moment of a different type in June when he was elected bishop of the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

He’s embracing the role.

Now shepherding pastors and congregants in 233 churches across the state, Johnson’s duties are multifaceted – from working with churches calling new pastors to determining synod ministry strategies.

“It’s a much bigger administrative role,” said Johnson, who oversees a staff of 10 and a budget of more than $2 million.

Like leaders of various denominations, Johnson faces the challenges of helping churches fulfill Christ’s mission in a time of declining church attendance.

Johnson admits he has much to learn in his new role consisting of a six-year term after which he may be re-elected in 2028.

The bishop recently reflected on his ministry as he looked to the future.

Originally from Wakefield, Johnson’s family has been part of the congregation of Salem Lutheran Church there for more than 100 years.

Johnson went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“When I started college, I was a music education major,” he said. “I had no plans for being in ministry. It was not even a little bit on my radar.”

Yet through time as a summer counselor at Carol Joy Holling Camp at Ashland and involvement at Lutheran Campus Ministry at UNL, Johnson would feel called toward a church-related vocation.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from UNL in 1998 and master of divinity degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2003.

Johnson remembers his first Sunday at a Minnesota church. He’d just preached his first sermon after graduating from seminary and was home reading the newspaper, when a church member pulled into his driveway.

Some other church members were facing a tragedy after their teenage son was accidentally shot and killed by his best friend.

The new minister would conduct a funeral for a 14-year-old boy he’d never met.

“Thankfully, the family was very gracious in understanding they were dealing with a brand, new pastor,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson later served as campus pastor at University Lutheran Center at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He then served as pastor of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Story, City, Iowa.

In the fall of 2019, Johnson became director of campus ministries at Midland University in Fremont.

The COVID pandemic began in the spring of 2020.

Johnson recalls the challenges.

“It was really hard to get a lot of things rolling while we’re doing online education that first few months of that spring semester,” Johnson said.

In-person chapel services weren’t taking place.

Yet Johnson found a way to reach students and the community online by making Facebook videos. The videos included a Bible reading, a short message and a prayer and were promoted via different types of social media.

In-person classes resumed during the 2020-21 academic year, but that had its challenges, too, with lots of mask-wearing and illnesses.

“You were always overcoming something,” Johnson said. “That’s nobody’s fault necessarily, it just made it a lot more difficult than I believed it was going to be.”

Yet ministry took place that season and the next.

Johnson frequently played his trombone with the university’s band. He attended sporting events and showed up for classes. He even taught a couple sections of Intro to College and a section of Youth Ministry 101 for a couple of youth and family ministry majors.

He walked alongside students deciding which vocation to choose.

Johnson connected with students whether or not they had a faith background.

“My job wasn’t just to be there for church kids. My job was to be the campus pastor for the entire Midland community,” he said.

Johnson looked forward to future times at Midland.

“It felt like we were finally to a point where possibly we could move forward and really get some stuff rolling,” he said.

Johnson had another unexpected career moment when he became a nominee for the office of bishop.

“It was an honor to be nominated and, at the same time, I had to do some real thinking and praying about whether or not it was work I felt like I could do. It’s a lot,” he said, referring to the job’s large administrative role.

He proceeded with the nomination process.

Along with other candidates, Johnson gave presentations at the synod assembly, which would vote five times, narrowing the candidate list, over a two-day period.

When the number of candidates was narrowed to three, each gave a 10-minute presentation on their choice of topic.

“I didn’t necessarily have a very positive message about the future of the church,” Johnson said. “I was pretty honest about some of the realities facing the church over the next 10 to 15 years. Numbers are dropping. The fastest growing religious population in the United States is people who have no (religious) affiliation.”

Whomever was elected needed to be someone who understands where the church is, he noted.

After his presentation, Johnson figured he wouldn’t be elected as bishop.

But he was.

Johnson reflected on his message.

“Apparently, it resonated with more folks than I thought,” he said.

What Johnson loved most about the process was that all nominees were focused on finding a good leader for the church – even if they weren’t the one elected.

“Two of the strongest supporters I’ve had since the election have been the other two candidates in the final three,” he said. “I didn’t know either of them very well before the election and I would count them as good friends now.”

After two-and-a-half years, Johnson’s time at Midland ended. He’d receive messages from students who appreciated how he connected with them and attended their events.

“I genuinely loved and miss the work I was doing at Midland,” Johnson said.

As bishop, Johnson is a pastor to the entire Nebraska synod.

“I work with strategic directives for our synod in terms of where to focus our energies on leadership development, youth and family ministry and stewardship,” he said.

As one of 65 ELCA bishops, he takes part in retreats in Chicago. As the synod’s chief ecumenical officer, he may work with interfaith partners.

He has other duties.

“In cases where there may have been misconduct or something going on in a congregation that’s not where we want it to be, I’m the person who has to figure out how discipline works,” Johnson said.

One of his predecessor’s made an observation: “The peaks are higher and the valleys are lower in this work.”

“Absolutely true,” Johnson said.

Johnson appreciates visiting the church’s social service organizations, which benefit senior citizens and people with special needs, along with campus ministries. He preaches and teaches. Almost every Sunday, he goes to congregations to talk about the work of the synod and wider church.

He’s enjoyed seeing three pastoral ordinations with a fourth planned in November.

The synod office is at 72nd and Sorensen Parkway in Omaha. He appreciates his good staff.

Johnson and his family continue to live in Fremont, where his wife, Kristin, is deacon of faith formation at First Lutheran Church. Their daughters are Ainsley, a Fremont High School sophomore and Alanna, an eighth-grader at Fremont Middle School.

In his first year as bishop, Johnson plans to continue to listen and learn.

Johnson good-humoredly recalls what someone told him after his election:

“The church has lasted 2,000 years. You’re not going to bring it to a screeching halt in six.”

“It’s good to keep yourself a little humble,” he said.