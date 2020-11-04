Former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem wins Fremont City Council seat

Former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem will fill the Ward 4 seat of the Fremont City Council after winning the election Tuesday night.

“I’m very honored that I was elected and am excited about it,” she said. “I know I’ll work very hard to serve Fremont and certainly represent Ward 4 because I want people to be proud of what I’m doing to represent them.”

As of the unofficial results on election night, Ganem received 1,677 votes, or about 64.7% of the total vote. Her opponent, Janet Larsen, received 907 votes. A total of 13,503 votes had been counted by the Dodge County Election Commissioner as of midnight.

Larsen said she wanted to thank all of her supporters and gave her congratulations to Ganem for her win.

“She was a tough opponent,” she said. “I think Fremont is in good hands with Sally. I think it’s going to be an exciting couple years.”

The Ward 4 seat was previously occupied by Councilmember Matt Bechtel, who was elected at the age of 22 in 2016. He announced last December that he would not run again in 2020.