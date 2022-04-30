Former North Bend resident talks about Elwood-area wildfires

It was the afternoon of April 7.

Jane Crofton and her husband, Craig, were returning home to Elwood from an appointment.

That’s when she noticed something.

All the small town’s firetrucks were gone.

Before long, the couple’s daughters, Brooke, a senior, and Kara, a seventh-grader, ran into the house. They said English teacher Dennis Seberger, a volunteer firefighter, had been called to a bad fire.

A dead tree had hit a powerline sparking a fire due to drought conditions about 5 miles southwest of Elwood. The fire spread rapidly.

To date, wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in Gosper County, where the Croftons live, and nearby Furnas County. Firefighters from across the state put their lives on the line to help battle the blazes.

Two men lost their lives.

Jane and Craig Crofton are former North Bend residents, who live in Elwood, about 15 miles southwest of Lexington.

The Croftons know the fires have been tough for people in their area. They appreciate the support shown by other Nebraska communities — including North Bend, where kids donated books for Elwood-area students affected by the fires.

After first hearing about the fire on April 7, the Croftons’ daughters learned they could provide supplies to volunteer firefighters. Brooke used her own money to buy three cases of bottled water, which they took to the fire hall at Elwood.

Kara baked two batches of brownies.

“With COVID, we’re so used to individually wrapping everything so that was nothing new for her,” Jane Crofton said.

The brownies went to the local library. Volunteers then took them to a plant seven miles south of Elwood, which had become a headquarters for firefighters.

Fire whistles continued to sound throughout the night.

Early in the next morning, Jane Crofton, who teaches science for grades eight through 12 at Elwood, received an email from school Superintendent Daren Hatch.

Hatch said staff and students needed to be in her science room for a short meeting.

Crofton figured the meeting was fire-related.

“It didn’t cross my mind that it would have involved one of our firemen,” she said.

But it did.

The group learned Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, had died the previous evening.

A story in the Kearney Hub states that Krull was a passenger in an SUV when the vehicle collided head-on with a truck hauling water to a large range fire southeast of Elwood.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions at the time of the crash.

“They just couldn’t see because of the dust and the smoke,” Crofton said.

Hatch said firefighters and law enforcement personnel believed the best place for students to maintain some normalcy on April 8 would be in school.

Counselors would be available to talk to students.

“Everyone in a small town knows everyone,” Crofton explained.

Fires burned not only near Elwood, but near the neighboring community of Arapahoe, which is 20 miles south of there and Cambridge, which is 18 miles west of Arapahoe.

Elwood is in Gosper County and Arapahoe and Cambridge are in Furnas County.

Crofton isn’t certain what started the Cambridge fire, but the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency estimates two large fires have burned almost 80,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties.

Of that figure — what’s known as the Road 702 fire — has burned an estimated 44,024 acres alone.

NEMA officials told the Tribune on Friday this fire is 97% contained.

At least 15 firefighters were injured in the fires.

On April 22, fire also claimed the life of John P. Trumble, 66, a former Cambridge fire chief. The Associated Press reported that Trumble was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road because of poor visibility from smoke and dust.

The fires have taken a toll on people in other ways.

“Our firefighters are physically and emotionally exhausted,” Crofton said.

Students in Elwood have been affected, too.

“They have friends in Cambridge and Arapahoe,” Crofton said. “They know people who have lost their homes. It’s affecting them emotionally.”

Crofton said none of her students lost homes, but some of their families have lost land and some cattle.

In addition, many farmers tried to disc their land to help keep the fire under control.

“They (students) were scared for their parents, because their parents were disking right next to the fire and they were trying to haul cattle out,” Crofton said, adding, “Most of the people’s livelihood around here is their cows and their crops.”

Crofton is pleased that Chris Gross-Rhode, school librarian, spearheaded a collection of books at North Bend Elementary School.

More than 20 books were collected and mailed to Elwood.

Crofton said books will be divided among students in Elwood, Arapahoe, Cambridge and Southern Valley.

“Everyone in those towns are emotionally drained right now and there are people who have lost their homes,” she said.

Crofton believes the books will help the students.

“I think it will bring them a little hope, a little brightness,” she said.

Crofton also was touched by the procession that took place in honor of the Elwood fire chief.

Firefighters came from as far away as Arlington and Ralston to pay tribute to Krull.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Crofton said. “There are still really good people and I feel like in Nebraska we do care about each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.